Agnes I. Melson, 84, of Frankford, Del., passed away and went home to be with the Lord on Monday Nov. 30, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home. She was born in Frankford on June 28, 1936, the ninth child of 11 of the late Irving Washington Murray and Lizzie Anna (Hudson) Murray.
Melson attended John M. Clayton School in Dagsboro, Del. She was proud to be a military spouse, providing loving support to her husband and a comfortable and nurturing environment to her children. Her ambition was for her family to be provided for, and she had a deep devotion to her loved ones. Although Melson lived in a variety of places during the working career of her husband, Herbert, Frankford was always home. She had fond memories of growing up in Frankford and attending the Frankford United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Melson was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65.5 years, Herbert V. Melson; a beloved son, Alton Lee Melson; a stillborn great-grandson, Zachary; and her eight siblings, Catherine Horn, Clifford I. Murray Sr., Carl Murray, Russell Murray, Milbourn Murray, Hilda Anderson, Harriet Wingate and Lilian Murray. She is survived by her four children, Herbert Melson Jr. and his wife, Diane, of New Kent, Va., Ralph Melson and his wife, Vicki, of Pylesville, Md., Wayne Melson and his wife, Debbie, of Pearland, Texas, and Velicia Melson of Frankford; two grandchildren who lived with her, Anna Marie Sipes and Matthew Herbert Melson; two sisters, Barbara Jean Franklin and Betty Lou Townsend; a sister-in-law, Irene Murray; her beloved “grand-dogger,” Hope; nine other grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Delaware Hospice; 100 Patriots Way; Milford, DE 19963. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the current restrictions, a private visitation will be held at Melson Funeral Services, Frankford, Del. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.