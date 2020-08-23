By Susan Canfora
No new deaths from the coronavirus were reported by the Delaware Division of Public Health as of Sunday, Aug. 23, meaning the number of deaths so far remained at 600, with 531 confirmed, 69 probable and 364 who were residents of long-term care facilities.
There have been 194 deaths in Sussex County, 297 in New Castle County and 109 in Kent County.
So far, there have been 16,895 positive cases of the virus in the state, with 6,245 in Sussex County, 7,826 in New Castle County, 2,551 in Kent County and 273 whose county of residence was not known.
There were 44 people hospitalized as of Sunday, with eight critical. Of those tested, 204,950 were negative and there have been 8,936 recoveries.
The total number of people tested in Delaware was 221,845, with 56,091 in Sussex County, 121,952 in New Castle County, 30,047 in Kent County and 13,755 unknown.
Of them, 204,950 tested negative.