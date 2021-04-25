By Susan Canfora
One new death from the coronavirus and 296 new positive cases were reported by Delaware state officials this weekend, bringing the percent positive seven-day average to 5.6 percent.
The person who died lived in New Castle County and was in the 80-year-old age range. This death brought the total number of deaths to 1,616 in Delaware, or 13 per 10,000 people.
In Sussex County as of Sunday, April 25, there have been 24,973 cases of the coronavirus and 481 deaths. There were 159 hospitalizations.
Statewide, there have been 103,222 cases.
More than 700,850 Delaware residents have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 264,475 full vaccinated.
Vaccinations are now available to all Delaware residents 16 and older at pharmacies, state of Delaware events, physicians’ offices and at community based events.
See locations for vaccinations at https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine/where-can-i-get-my-vaccine/
For questions about the vaccine, call the Division of Public Health Vaccine Call Center at 833-643-1715 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Or, email to Vaccine@delaware.gov
The vaccination is free but cannot be given to those who have received inoculations for the flu, shingles or other illnesses in the past 14 days. Those currently quarantined or isolated should not be vaccinated until the quarantine period is over.
Even after being fully vaccinated, continue to wear a face mask in public. Those considered fully vaccinated received the Johnson & Johnson single dose, or second dose of the other vaccines, at least two weeks ago.
If it has been less than two weeks since the first dose, continue wearing a mask and keep safe distances from others and away from crowds.
Once fully vaccinated, it isn’t necessary to wear a mask at home or in the homes of other fully vaccinated people, but it is necessary to not only wear a mask, but to also remain keep safe distances away from others in public, to wear masks around those who are not vaccinated, to avoid medium or large gatherings and to watch for symptoms of the coronavirus. If they appear, get tested. See de.gov.gettested.
For testing sites, see https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing-events/
The Centers for Disease Control summary of safe activities after being fully vaccinated at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/COVID-19-AfterVaccine.pdf