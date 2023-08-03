Eugene Young, the 41-year-old director of the Delaware Housing Authority, has filed to run for Congress, saying he wants to work to improve universal health coverage, make housing more affordable, uphold reproductive rights and support small businesses.
A Democrat, the Wilmington resident and former candidate for mayor of that town filed on July 24.
Also running for the Congressional seat — which is being vacated by Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester as she runs for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by a retiring Tom Carper — are state Sen. Sarah McBride and State Treasurer Colleen Davis.
This week, Young told the Coastal Point that, if he’s elected, he will take healthcare coverage very seriously, saying it is “critical and important right now, because many Delawareans every year have to file for bankruptcy because of healthcare-related costs.”
“In my purview of my job now as director of the Housing Authority, I speak to small businesses all the time, and one of the biggest issues that prevents growth is trying to get proper healthcare coverage for themselves and their families,” he said.
Concerning housing, he said there is more the federal government can do “to get more units available for our state.”
“And reproductive rights — I think it’s important that we codify Roe. I think that is one of the greatest issues,” he said. “Economic opportunity for both supporting small businesses and better support for our workers, for those who work with their hands, who take a shower at the end of the day not at the beginning — those are the common themes that I hear going up and down the state,” he said.
Young and his wife, Nicole, a professor of business at Franklin & Marshal College, have two children, daughter Madison, 8, and son Mason, 5.
“My passion is helping people in the margins of society, advocating for those in poverty; men and women of color seeking assistance, people who want a better life for their children, and anyone who can’t, or is afraid to, speak. I keep going because there is no other option. We have work to do.
“My mother is a firm believer in the importance of education, teaching in the Delaware public school system for 30 years. My late father served in the Air Force and worked for Boeing Aerospace. From them, I learned there is an obligation to be of service to others. As my father would say, ‘There is more to life than just you.’
“My call to service began about 20 years ago, when I looked around the neighborhood I grew up in and it was still facing the same issues,” Young said. “I decided to do something about it by co-founding Delaware Elite, a youth leadership development program that provided inner-city youth with academic enrichment, leadership training and college access. I had to work overnight shifts at the Hotel DuPont, cleaning shoes and picking up dry cleaning, in order to spend all my time and money on teaching kids how to personally and academically develop,” he said.
In 2016, Young ran for mayor of Wilmington and lost by 234 votes, and he has not been elected to any government positions since, but he said his 20-year background “provides me with a unique lens to understand issues that are impacting Delawareans every day, whether it is my work in housing, in criminal justice reform, work I did around community development with our youth.”
“My background provides me with the opportunity to write legislation and propose legislation on behalf of Delawareans,” he said, adding that he is often in Lower Sussex and will continue visiting the area and talking to residents.
He has visited Dewey Beach, Rehoboth and Selbyville, and said his position with the Delaware Housing Authority also brings him to Lower Sussex County.
“I am always working with the local community, local stakeholders, municipalities, to get more housing units available. So that sends me throughout our state. Serving the state is one of the greatest honors certainly of my career, and I want to continue doing that work,” he said.
In 2005, after Young graduated from the University of Maryland—Baltimore County, double-majoring in information systems and sociology, he and a friend co-founded Delaware Elite.
“We saw a lot of young men from our community who were vulnerable to crime, to being involved with drugs, illegal activity, so we created this non-profit to give leadership skills, academic enrichment, college tours. We worked to help them get into college. We mentor them to this day. Initially, they were 10, 11, 12 years old, but now they are men in their 20s and we are still mentoring them,” he said.
Having served as a legislative aid in the Delaware General Assembly, Young also worked for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and was involved with criminal justice reform. In 2017, he co-founded Network Delaware to focus on civic engagement, and civic advocacy and training for those who want to be community leaders.
Also that year he became president and CEO of Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, an affiliate of the National Urban League, a civil-rights organization.
“I was there four years. We did a lot of great work there focused on civil rights, community development, and we did a lot of work with the youth as well in that organization,” he said.