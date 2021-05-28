The YMCA of Delaware is kicking off summer by opening its outdoor pools on Memorial Day, and encouraging parents to learn how to keep children safe around water, saying this is a perfect time to reinforce life-saving water-safety skills.
As the heat index rises, so does the risk of drowning. Every day, there are approximately 10 accidental drownings in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). That’s 3,500 people every year who die in water.
“As America’s leader in aquatics instruction, the YMCA teaches thousands of kids invaluable water safety skills each year,” said Deric Clinton, aquatics director at the Brandywine YMCA. “We want to remind parents and caregivers to be ready as families return to thier summer routines.”
The YMCA offered five tips to help ensure a safe and enjoyable swimming experience for all:
- When children are swimming, make sure they are actively supervised at all times. Teach children that they should only swim in locations where a lifeguard is on duty, or where a responsible adult agrees to watch the children in the water, without distractions.
- Whether it’s bath time or taking a dip in a pool or lake, make sure children are within arm’s reach at all times when in or around water.
- Don’t engage in breath-holding activities. Children should not hold their breath for a prolonged amount of time while swimming. That can cause drowning and has several other severe physical side effects.
- Wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.
- Don’t jump in the water to save someone. If a child sees someone in deep water struggling, their natural reaction may be to jump in to help. Even if a child is a great swimmer, a panicked person may overpower the rescuer and pull them underwater. The Y’s Safety Around Water program teaches the “reach, throw, don’t go” concept of using a long object to reach for a struggling swimmer and pull them to safety. That technique will help children without compromising their own safety.
Each year, the Y teaches more than 1 million children in the U.S., and more than 12,000 children in Delaware, swimming and water safety skills. Lessons are available this summer for all ages at all seven branches across the state of Delaware. To ensure everyone has access, the YMCA offers financial assistance. More information can be found at www.ymcade.org.