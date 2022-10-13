Officials at DelDOT are continuing right-of-way acquisition in preparation for building a new, $130 million bypass designed to relieve traffic jams in downtown Millsboro.
“We have 47 or so parcels being impacted, that we are getting rights-of-way for. That process takes time,” Mark Whiteside, project engineer and manager for Project Development South, told the Coastal Point this week.
“They are both residences and businesses. It takes time, because we try to meet with adjacent property owners and stakeholders to answer questions in regard to the rights-of-way process and any impacts. We try to be very transparent, to try to ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible,” he said.
DelDOT pays property owners what is deemed fair market value for their land and works with a real estate team. Whiteside said DelDOT will pay about $15 million in all acquisitions for this project.
The two-lane bypass, with one artery for traffic traveling in each direction and extending for 2.5 miles, will have a 45-mph speed limit. Known as a cloverleaf, the overpass will have two loops, one in the northeast quadrant and one in southwest quadrant. It is being built to accommodate traffic for the next 20 to 30 years.
Construction on the new bypass — which will take traffic from Route 113 north, around Millsboro, to Route 24 — is still scheduled to start in 2023 and be completed by the summer of 2025, as was originally reported. However, the cost has increased from $85 million to $130 million, Whiteside said, with the increase mostly due to inflation.
Construction will be funded by the federal government and state through the 2025 fiscal year, with the majority, or 80 percent, being paid by the federal government.
Bids haven’t yet been awarded to a contractor, but Whiteside said DelDOT has a contractor “that is part of the design team and provides insight during the design process.”
“Their job is, during design, they provide construction innovations to help reduce some of the impacts specifically for environmentally sensitive areas, that being the Millsboro Pond. They are helping with ideas for how to construct the bridges without disturbing the wetlands. We are very aware this is an environmentally sensitive area,” Whiteside said.
The bypass will feature ramps and four bridges that engineers promise will be aesthetically pleasing, rising over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, Millsboro Pond, Gravel Hill Road and other areas of water or vegetation.
A public information workshop will be planned early next year, before construction starts, to discuss details of the construction phase and “notify the public about potential changes in traffic impacts during construction,” Whiteside said.
“The impacts won’t necessarily be bad. Our department does acknowledge the amount of traffic congestion in Millsboro now, and it’s only getting worse. We all can see that. The Millsboro Bypass will help mitigate that congestion, and we will do everything we can do expedite construction,” he said.
There will be signage directing trucks to the bypass, instead of through downtown Millsboro, with its quaint shops and restaurants.
“The only way to get on Route 24 now is through Millsboro. We want to lighten congestion, especially during peak hours,” Whiteside told the Coastal Point during previous conversations.
“One thing really causing congestion is trucks. The quality of traffic flow is very poor in that area. We are building this for safety and to alleviate that congestion. We hope the trucks will use it,” he said.
(For more information and updates, visit https://deldot.gov/projects/index.shtml?dc=details&projectNumber=T201912701.)