Town of Ocean View officials announced this week that lane closures are expected between May 17 and May 20 as construction crews work on intersection repairs on Woodland Avenue at West Avenue.
Motorists should anticipate lane closures on Woodland Avenue between Mitchell Avenue and West Avenue/Muddy Neck Road, with traffic alternating through the work zone utilizing a flagging operation between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Motorists are being advised to expect delays or use an alternative route during those times.