Leaders of the Women’s March Sussex-DE group announced on Tuesday that the group had decided to withdraw as a sponsor of the vigil to be held in Rehoboth Beach on June 5, even though the organization was listed in the media as a cosponsor of the event vigil.
“This decision was based on the news and feedback we were getting about organized disruption of peaceful demonstrations,” they said. “We do not want to give space and place to an organized group meant to disrupt and turn the focus from why people are rallying to how people are rioting.”
Instead, they said, WMS-DE is looking for ways to support and help make change in other meaningful ways.
“We are working with SDARJ and the local League of Women Voters on a joint virtual Town Hall, ‘Enough is Enough,’” they said.
Additional information about that virtual town-hall event is to be forthcoming.