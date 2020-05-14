Operation SEAs the Day (OSTD) organizers announced on Tuesday, May 12, that their eighth annual Warrior Beach Week has been canceled for 2020.
Becky Johns, president of OSTD, said, “We are extremely disappointed to make this decision,” but added “the impact of COVID-19 on the health and well-being of our guest families, as well as our volunteers and the community, outweigh holding this event this year.”
Warrior Beach Week involves hundreds of volunteers who become hosts for the week, acting as tour guides and advisors for the military families who come from all over the United States, as well as helping with activities for the veterans and their families, according to OSTD spokesperson Annette Reeping.
In addition, Warrior Beach Week alumni return each year to help their fellow veterans and their families make the most of the week at the beach.
“We’ve been talking about it the last several months,” Reeping said. Normally, by this point in the year, the organization is beginning the process of reaching out to families eligible to take part in Warrior Beach Week, she noted.
Committee members within the organization would be starting to organize all the activities for the week, which include golf outings, boat trips, spa days, children’s activities, a car show, horseback riding, a trip to historic Fort Miles, a “date night” at area restaurants, a welcome parade, concert and a special dinner for all the families.
Reeping said the social aspect of the week — meeting other families — is one of its most important components, and the group could not justify moving forward with the possibility that those things would be altered or not possible due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 virus.
“We put it off and put it off,” she said. “We just didn’t want to say no.”
Ultimately, though, Reeping said, “We weren’t sure the families would be comfortable traveling,” or whether the trips would even be possible, if there are quarantine requirements still in place in September for those traveling to Delaware from other states.
In addition, she said, the safety of the hundreds of volunteers, many of whom are senior citizens and therefore more vulnerable to the coronavirus, was a factor in the decision.
Reeping said she had heard from some volunteers after the decision was announced, and all were disappointed, but understood the reasoning.
“We all get so much from it,” she said of the week of giving wounded veterans and their families a well-deserved break from their home lives, which are often centered around the veteran’s medical appointments and other needs.
She said that break would have been even more welcome this year, as families cope with those issues in isolation due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Isolation, for these injured veterans’ families, is probably the worst situation that they can be in.”
Since the inception of Warrior Beach Week, more than 1,000 people have been hosted in the Bethany Beach area through the program. Four weddings have been held during the past seven Warrior Beach Weeks. Countless bonds have been formed between families, many of whom have provided feedback to the program, including noting that they have slept through the night for the first time since their veteran returned home. Children of veterans have noted the way the ocean “heals” their dad in a way they’ve never seen before.
Johns said Operation SEAs the Day is asking those who would have donated toward the Warrior Beach Week event this year to redirect those donations to other organizations serving veterans.
Organizers will be brainstorming over the next months to see if there are ways the community can reach out to wounded veterans and their families in a “socially distant” way — perhaps with a community video or some other “virtual” tribute.
To keep updated on OSTD activities and news, check the organization’s website, at www.operationseastheday.org.