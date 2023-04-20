A new bill brought forth in the Maryland General Assembly last week seeks to quadruple that state’s wind power resources from 2 gigawatts per year to 8.5 gigawatts of offshore wind generation per year by 2031. The Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources (POWER) Act is also known as the offshore wind energy state goals and procurement law and has passed in the Maryland state house. The question is where these new wind farms will be located and what’s the impact on Mother Nature. Local residents debated these issues at an event on Wednesday, April 12.
Maryland state Sen. Brian Feldman (Montgomery County) will bring the Maryland expansion measure forward to the next level toward enactment. Proponents hope the legislation will enable the state to benefit in part from nearly $370 billion set aside in the federal Inflation Reduction Act over 10 years to incentivize and jump-start renewable energy such as solar and wind power nationwide.
Last week, at the Rehoboth Beach Public Library, more than 50 people met to discuss the benefits of offshore wind power and the potential risks to whales and sealife off the Maryland and Delaware shorelines. The landfall for the U.S. Wind project and likely the Ørsted project to follow will be sited at 3R’s Beach in North Bethany. The power cables are slated to be planted under the Delaware Inland Bays and feed the power grid and the existing infrastructure to support 80,000 Maryland homes.
POWER is also the acronym for People for Offshore Wind Energy Resources, a coalition of more than 25 environmental and conservation organizations supporting wind as a clean energy resource. It’s an alternative to carbon-based or coal-fired plants in this area, including NRG Energy Inc.’s Indian River power plant, which currently runs on coal.
The POWER coalition hosted representatives from U.S. Wind, the National Wildlife Federation and the Special Initiative on Offshore Wind (SIOW), which has recently become an independent non-profit, no longer under the auspices of University of Delaware.
Amber Hewett, program director for offshore wind energy at the National Wildlife Federation, stated, “We anticipate no impact on whales,” as offshore wind is erected off Ocean City, Md.
“The turbines are not loud, and the sound does not travel very far,” said Mike Dunleavy, U.S. Wind development manager for Delaware. “There may be an effect on habitat, but there will not be a great impact on larger mammals and sea animals.”
Dunleavy noted that the U.S. Wind’s MarWin project covers more than 80 acres of sea.
“It is a very large area,” he said. “You could fit about 100 whales between the turbines.”
Kris Ohleth, the director of SIOW, noted that the offshore wind project in Ocean City, Md., with landfall near Bethany Beach, only represents seven of the more than 10,000 wind turbines around the world.
Randi Johnson, president of Delaware Interfaith Power & Light (DIPL) said the faith-based organization is just one of the almost 30 representative grassroots groups POWER has brought together in its coalition. The Rehoboth library event was co-sponsored by Energize Delaware, which does provide a program for energy audits and alternative power information through DIPL.
“It was a needed and necessary forum,” she said. “We need green energy, and offshore wind is an excellent option, done right. I believe we must let the people speak and allow the community to ask the tough questions.”
Chris Bason, who is the regional stakeholder relations lead for Ørsted, agreed.
“It was an excellent forum, very well done, with a great turnout.”
Whales face short-term impacts
Humpback whales are listed as either a threatened or an endangered species. North american right whales have been listed as endangered species under the Endangered Species Act for more than 50 years and receive federal protection.
Last week, a right whale was spotted off the coast of Ocean City. An ocean buoy operated by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute and the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Sciences also detected numerous pods of right whales near the Maryland shoreline and the proposed site of the wind farms in March. The “Slow Zone” period for maritime traffic was just extended through the last week of March following these reports — with boaters required to slow to 10 knots to avoid whale collisions.
Ashley Spencer of Delaware Waterkeepers argued that harassment of the whales is also an issue with the monopile driving to erect the wind turbine towers.
“We can show that there has been harassment of 100 right whales and that sonar surveys show us that blasting and pile driving is indeed harassment,” said Spencer.
She added that there have been more than 40 authoritative studies since 2016 that indicate construction offshore is “inducing a change in whale behavior.”
The studies by NOAA have shown a “temporary disturbance” among whale populations, and the harassment of more than 40 individuals did not show any long-term consequences, noted the last NOAA research study.
Chris Ellington, also a waterkeeper, asked several questions about harm to whales and to migratory seabirds based on the MarWin project now under way.
“What kinds of chemicals are going to be coming up the Delaware Inland Bays as you deliver power?” he asked.
The talk grew a bit heated in a stifling hot library conference room as Ellington interrupted industry officials.
Dunleavy noted that the power cables are self-contained, with no chemicals.
“We are transmitting through safe, submerged cables to the power grid and electrical station,” he said.
Concerning the four-fold expansion of wind power sought by the State of Maryland, which is considered a win for offshore wind power companies, Dunleavy said U.S. Wind and Ørsted should have excess capacity to meet a part of that 8.5 gigawatt need.
Pressed on the capacity issue, Dunleavy said that the federal government is looking eastward for new lease options, not closer to the Maryland and Delaware shores. He termed the potential new lease options as closer to the “Central Atlantic Ocean.”
On the issue of impacts to migratory shorebirds, the U.S. Wind representative noted that part of their flyway does “go through the middle of the wind farms,” but birds can see the towers from a long way, he said. “There is nothing blocking their perception, and the birds will likely avoid the area.”
Other Delaware shorebirds, including the red knot, oystercatcher and ospreys, are hunting for food sources closer to shore, said Dunleavy. However, the native horseshoe crab population — food stock for these birds — does breed and live farther offshore, within reach of the wind farms.
“We want to displace fossil fuels, which are doing harm. And we need clean energy to address the issues of sea-level rise and climate change in our area,” said Dunleavy, a Lewes and Dewey Beach resident.
“Our nation may need more rules for offshore wind power,” said Orleth of SIOW. “The wind power laws were promulgated under President George Bush. We do need continued electrification and fossil-fuel plants are being retired in this area. It is the best solution we have with the least amount of impact.”