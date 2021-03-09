Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center announced this week that it will hold a virtual listening session with stakeholders March 19 to hear from veterans and the communities the VA serves.
This is one of 50 public virtual listening sessions across the country from March through June to hear from veterans on how to design a healthcare system of the future and grow services for veterans in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system, officials said.
“The veteran voice is critical to informing how and where we deliver care,” said Vince Kane, Wilmington VAMC director. “VA’s goal is to collaborate closely with veterans and other stakeholders to build the best VA healthcare system that meets the needs of veterans today and for generations to come.”
Officials said these listening sessions represent an exciting opportunity for veterans to help VA reimagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, veteran-centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure. The feedback will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset & Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission in January 2022. The AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its recommendations to the president and Congress for review and approval in 2023.
To register for Wilmington VAMC’s listening session, visit www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp. Look for VISN 4: VA Healthcare (Delaware, Pennsylvania) and then Wilmington VAMC.