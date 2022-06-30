The West Side Creative Market, located in West Rehoboth, held its Juneteenth celebration on June 20 — the holiday’s day of national observance. Juneteenth — sometimes called Freedom Day — is the holiday that memorializes the day in 1865 (two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed) that African American Civil War union soldiers serving under Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger in Galveston, Texas, were notified that “...the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free,” officially ending slavery for African Americans in Texas and other non-union states that had resisted the executive order.
Though the Juneteenth celebration this year featured amenities ranging from DJs to vendors selling food, jewelry and various other wares, the focus of the evening was the unveiling of the West Rehoboth Legacy Mural.
As a result of a collaborative effort between the West Side New Beginnings Youth Group, the Developing Artist Collaboration, award-winning muralist Terrance Vann and the West Rehoboth community, the West Side Creative Market was able to unveil a mural highlighting the history of the primarily African American community, painted on Rehoboth’s “segregation wall” — a term coined due to the wall’s placement separating the African American community of West Rehoboth from the rest of the town of Rehoboth Beach.
The mural tells a story of perseverance and strength by spotlighting some of West Rehoboth’s founders and the contributions those pillars made to not only their community, but Rehoboth as a whole.
Many of the West Rehoboth’s current pillars of the community were in attendance as well. Brenda Milbourne, executive director of the West Rehoboth Children & Youth Program; Diaz Bonville, program director of the West Rehoboth Children & Youth Program; Waynne Paskins, educator and long-time resident of West Rehoboth; and Antoine Vann, lead historian for the West Rehoboth community, were just some of the figures invited to speak at the unveiling.
While the mural was painted in commemoration of the struggles and successes of the West Rehoboth community’s ancestors, the speakers took the opportunity to shed a light on some more recent accomplishments for the community as well, such as increased college enrollment and completion rates, a significant decrease in the presence of drugs in the community, and more.
Community advancement on such a scale is something that requires dedication, and Paskins attributed a portion of her dedication to wanting to “leave a legacy” for the young people. “That’s why we’re here today… and tonight we will leave a legacy right here in what is known as West Rehoboth: a wall meant to separate us, but a wall depicting our history, letting those who come after us know that we were here. We were a thriving community.”
The mural, as well as the Juneteenth celebration, was momentous for many present at the unveiling for other reasons as well.
Lonie Fitzgerald, one of the DJs for the event — whose children were amongst the many to have a hand in the design of the mural after being given the opportunity by their community center to create art as inspiration for Vann and others — said that Juneteenth held “a special place in my heart for the people that came before us and what they went through. … That wall pays homage to them.”
Eric Mallory, a volunteer with the West Rehoboth Community Center, shared Fitzgerald’s sentiments, with Juneteenth prompting him to ruminate on “all the times that all my ancestors before me struggled through the things that they went through, like slavery and whatever other situations that might have occurred throughout this.”
Though the struggle of ancestors may prove to be disheartening for those in the present, they serve as a reminder of not only the growth that has been accomplished across decades, but also the infinite possibilities and opportunities for future growth, that wouldn’t exist without those ancestors’ hard work, dedication, and sacrifice.
“Juneteenth is something to always be proud of, because it’s always paying respect to our heritage. … I just want this day to be remembered. As celebrated as today is, as long as the heritage is kept alive, everything will be great. … Holding on to your family heritage is something you should always do, and never let go. I mean, there’s going to be people who try to take it away, but don’t let them.”
Juneteenth has passed, but that doesn’t mean the opportunity to support the organizations and communities has. The West Side Creative Market is held every Monday from 5 to 9 p.m. for the summer months. To find out more about the West Side New Beginnings Youth Group, Developing Artist Collaboration and West Rehoboth community, visit https://www.facebook.com/WestSideNewBeginningsINC/, https://www.facebook.com/notes/quest-fitness-kayak-inc/west-rehoboth-and-west-side-new-beginnings-backgrounder/291138183016/, and https://developingarts.org/artreach/.
Additionally, Lewes’ post-Juneteenth celebration was held on June 25 at George H.P. Smith Park. More information can be found online at https://www.leweschamber.com/event/community-events/first-annual-juneteenth-celebration-co-sponsored-lewes-african-american and https://allevents.in/lewes/200022735445754.