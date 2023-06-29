As he bit into a fried chicken leg, Halil Kurtbas took a moment to gather his thoughts about being in the United States for the summer, then broke into a wide grin.
“The United States is my dream. I love the United States,” he said as he sat at a table with friends from his native Turkey while attending the annual J1-visa student-worker picnic at St. Martha’s Episcopal Church in Bethany Beach this week.
“We got our pictures with the police. All the people in the United States are helpful, and it’s very calm here. They enjoy, and they chill out. I’ve been to the beach, and it’s great,” said Kurtbas, who is working as a lifeguard at Sea Colony.
Sitting with him at a table on Tuesday, June 27, at the well-attended picnic for international students working in the Bethany Beach area this summer was Ata Canatan, also a lifeguard, who is trying to improve his ability to speak English and who asked Kurtbas to translate as he said it appears everyone in the United States loves the international students.
“This is great location for summer,” he said.
“We are Islam, so we don’t eat pork. We don’t drink or smoke,” Kurtbas said as a passerby noticed the young men and said they were all handsome.
“The girls are going to go crazy,” the passerby said, and another laughed and nodded.
“I hope so,” Kurtbas said as his friends laughed.
Nearby, 24-year-old Fatima Elarirani of Morocco, who is studying environmental engineering and, this summer, working at Vacasa at Sea Colony, said she enjoys the mixture of cultures in America and especially liked the pizza at the picnic.
“Everything is delicious, but this is the best,” she said about the bountiful buffet of dinner and dessert items, ranging from cakes and cookies to ice cream and chocolate syrup.
Nearby, Mohammad Jaghoub, a computer engineering major from Jordan who works at Dunkin’, said that if he had the opportunity, he would move to the United States. He started working in the U.S. a week ago and quickly made two friends.
“The people here are very welcoming, very nice to us. This picnic is nice. It’s a good opportunity to meet other J1 students,” said Jane Satanova, 20, of Kazakhstan in Central Asia, who works at Freaky Tiki Teez in Bethany Beach and whose employer provided housing for her — something that is sometimes difficult for the student-workers to find.
Laura Hufford, who works locally to help the students find places to live for the summer, said she has assisted about 47 student-workers who got housing in eight homes. She connected students’ employers with home owners to create a “more comfortable environment that makes the students want to come here for this program again and again,” she said.
Some of the students have returned to the U.S. repeatedly, and one became a manager at McDonald’s. She and her husband have attended the weddings of five students and love them “with our whole hearts,” she said.
Outside, in St. Martha’s parking lot, Ocean View Police Department Officers Brian Caselli and AnnMarie Dalton were playing cornhole with some of the students — who, as they balanced on one foot and tossed bean bags, asked about rules and how to keep score.
“This is a true Delaware game,” Caselli said as he and Dalton challenged Gorazd Damevski and Viktor Stojanovski, both of Macedonia.
“At least give us a chance,” Stojanovski pleaded jokingly as Caselli laughed and said, “No mercy.”
Across the parking lot, Elarirani played Jenga with young Marie Edgar of Rhode Island, in town visiting her grandparents, who were involved with the picnic as Jane Shen of China raved about “the first time I have had real American pizza.”
The 20-year-old, who will work at Dunkin’, had just arrived in the United States after a tiring, 30-hour trip but was friendly and upbeat.
“I love it here. The people are so friendly, and this pizza is great,” she said.
Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View helped by sponsoring a free program to provide bicycles, cyclist equipment and bicycle safety training for the students, many of who rely on bicycles to get to and from their summer jobs. South Coastal Library provided information about how to use the library. Bill Gay, who organized the picnic, praised the community involvement and later pronounced the event a success.
“We had 111 students, plus 40 volunteers from different organizations. The highlight of the evening for many of the students was being able to take food home for themselves and their roommates who were working,” he said.
“Everyone did a great job, but a special shout-out goes to Pat Long of St. Martha’s and her Buffet Brigade for putting out an incredible buffet. Everybody had a really good time.”