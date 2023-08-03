A second local Tornado Warning from the National Weather Service in as many weeks, with potential sightings of a funnel cloud as close as Bridgeville, came through the coastal community last weekend, with 60 mph winds pummeling homes and trees in Sussex County on Saturday night, July 29.
At a recent tour of the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center, U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) asked a rhetorical question: “What are we going to do to address the root causes of these extreme weather events?”
“We need to try to avoid these extreme weather events and save our planet at the same time,” said Carper. “More disasters may be coming our way.”
According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Middletown on July 9, with sustained winds of more than 100 mph. While the touch-down was only for 2 minutes, the powerful storm had a 1.2-mile path length and about 200 yards of width. Parts of two homes were damaged, and the wind sheared off one residential roof.
Carper said carbon pollution is the root cause of these severe weather events. He said that vehicle traffic in the state is also the cause of about 30 percent of the pollution here, which leads to ozone depletion. Carper noted that carbon-based power plants, such as the NRG coal-fired plant in Dagsboro, are responsible for another 25 to 30 percent of regional and state pollution. Finally, the senator stated that manufacturing, including the pervasive petrochemical industry in the state, steel mills and cement plants account for another 30 percent of carbon emissions.
According to Prepare Delaware, flooding is the most common natural disaster in this region:
“Flooding is the most common weather disaster in Delaware and the county. On average, there are more fatalities due to flooding than almost all other weather-related hazards. Over a 30-year average, only excessive heat is responsible for more weather-related fatalities.”
The Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) provided a major boost to our economy in Delaware, said Carper at the EOC event. “But it’s a shared responsibility to reduce carbon emissions. We are seeing clean electricity coming on-stream from offshore wind, and we need more EV charging stations around the country.”
Dan Stillman, a meteorologist who writes about weather for “The Capital Weather Gang,” said the more recent phenomenon the region is experiencing involves “microbursts.”
“Saturday’s storms that blasted the Delmarva region did not contain any tornadoes,” said Stillman. “But the winds can be just as strong.”
He described microbursts as blasts of wind that originate in the clouds and then slam into the ground and fan out. Excessive heat and humidity meeting a cold front can cause the microburst phenomenon, he said.