The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, N.J. at 6:34 a.m. issued a Flash Flood WARNING for Southeastern Sussex County, lasting until 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
At 6:32 a.m., NWS reported, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have already fallen, with up to 3 inches expected within the hour. Flash flooding is imminent or occurring, especially in coastal locations.
There is an expectation of flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that could experience flooding include Millsboro, Lewes, Dagsboro, Millville, Henlopen Acres, Cape Henlopen State Park, Long Neck, Ocean View, Frankford, South Bethany and Dewey Beach.
NWS urged caution, warning against entering flooded roads, noting that most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Flash Flood Watch in effect until 4 p.m.
A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 4 p.m. on Friday.
Heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Fay is expected to continue through today. Widespread amounts of 1 to 4 inches are likely, with locally higher amounts possible.
A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash flooding, which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties.
Local residents were advised to monitor the forecast, especially if they live in a location that is prone to flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for the area.
High risk of rip currents through the evening
A high rip-current risk also remains in effect through this evening. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Entering the surf is discouraged. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.
