WEATHER ALERT: The NWS has issued a TORNADO WARNING for the Frankford area until 8:15 a.m. A warning means that a tornado has been spotted or is indicated by radar. This is part of a cell that has led to tornado warnings in the Salisbury and Berlin, Md., areas as well, and is moving to the north, so areas between there, around Frankford and to the north are being impacted. Take shelter at this time!
Tornado Warning National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ 751 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Central Sussex County in southern Delaware... * Until 815 AM EDT. * At 751 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Selbyville, or 13 miles northwest of Ocean City, moving north at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include... Georgetown, Millsboro, Lewes, Milton, Dagsboro, Gumboro and Frankford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && LAT...LON 3846 7541 3884 7539 3884 7512 3845 7524 3845 7538 TIME...MOT...LOC 1151Z 182DEG 47KT 3845 7530 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN