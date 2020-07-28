...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN SUSSEX COUNTY...
At 852 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Dagsboro, or 13
miles southeast of Georgetown, moving east at 15 mph.
Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include...
Selbyville, Dagsboro, Millville, Long Neck, Ocean View, Frankford,
South Bethany and Dewey Beach.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a
* Special Marine Warning for...
Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Fenwick Island DE out 20 nm...
* Until 1030 PM EDT.
* At 856 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Bethany
Beach, moving east at 15 knots.
HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots and small hail.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
* Locations impacted include...
Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Indian River
Inlet Bridge.