On Tuesday, Sept. 5, dozens of families of wounded post-9/11-era veterans made their way to the Mason-Dixon VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View for a welcome luncheon.
Designated for the week as Very Important Families by the Operation SEAs the Day organization, they are in town for Warrior Family Beach Week, which began 10 years ago as a way to give back to wounded veterans and their families.
As they drove down the end of Cedar Neck Road to the V.F.W. and make their way to the bayfront facility, they were greeted by homemade signs thanking them for their service. “Welcome Home.” “Thank You!!!” “Home of the Free, Because of the Brave,” the signs read. Many were signed by their makers, who might be locals or visitors, from as far away as California.
The Very Important Families (VIFs) are given homes to stay in for the week and are offered the opportunity to enjoy a number of arranged activities each day, or just sit on the beach and relax. It’s totally up to them.
To help them plan their week, OSTD publishes a 32-page “Event Guide” that includes a daily schedule of activities and events. A welcome letter from Gov. John Carney opens the guide.
“This is a fitting recognition of the courage, service and sacrifice of our wounded veterans,” Carney said in the letter. “This week represents an opportunity for the community to rally around these brave men and women, in order to help them transition back into civilian life in a positive and supportive environment.”
Activities listed in the guide include tennis clinics, boat excursions, therapeutic horseback riding, a cookout, a spa day, an art activity for children and an outing to the Fort Miles Historic Site in Cape Henlopen State Park.
The week also includes “caregiver coffees” for spouses of wounded veterans and a teen pool party.
All of the outings and activities are free of charge for the families, who also receive gift cards and discounts for meals and items from area businesses. Each family also receives a parking pass for use in the town of Bethany Beach for the week.
The most visible way the community thanks the veterans each year is during the Welcome Parade, which begins at the Sea Colony Marketplace parking lot in Bethany Beach and makes its way south on Route 1, turning west on Route 54 near Fenwick Island and ending at the Bayside community, where the families are treated to a special dinner and a concert at the Freeman Arts Pavilion.
The parade includes buses carrying the veterans and their families, as well as escorts by local fire and police vehicles. Residents line the parade route each year, waving American flags as the vehicles pass by. This year, Fenwick Hardware manager Steve Lehukey has put up signs marking the route as a way to encourage even more participation in the community “thank you” parade.
Parade participants will gather at Sea Colony at 3:30 p.m. Friday, with departure planned for 4:00 p.m.
Tickets are still available for members of the public to join the VIFs at the concert, which will feature the Journey tribute band Voyage, at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets can be purchased at www.freemanarts.org.