“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Nina Coble as she sat under a tent at the Bayside community west of Fenwick Island, eating dinner with her family and dozens of others gathered for a celebration that was part of Operation SEAs the Day’s Warrior Family Beach Week on Friday, Sept. 8.
Her 3-year-old son, Andrew, had fallen asleep during the parade that brought the families in three school buses, escorted by law enforcement and emergency vehicles, from Sea Colony near Bethany Beach.
He sat, still snoozing in his stroller, as his family — Nina, dad Derek and brother Sebastian, 10 — ate their dinner at a table decorated with a patriotic centerpiece.
Derek Coble, 36, retired from the U.S. Army after being struck by an IED in Afghanistan in January 2010. About six months later, doctors discovered a brain tumor, his wife said. He went through brain surgery and radiation then, and most recently had surgery for another tumor in May.
“It’s definitely been a journey,” Nina Coble said.
“This summer, I was just praying for memories,” she said, adding that every moment with her family is precious. “It’s definitely amazing timing,” she said of the week spent with her family in Bethany Beach, thanks to Operation SEAs the Day.
“It’s absolutely been such a phenomenal week,” she said. Her husband’s wheelchair sat near the table, not far from her still-sleeping toddler. “Our host family has been so incredible,” she said of Mike and Kathy Ball, who sat at the table with them.
Host families are the “ambassadors” to the Very Important Families (the term OSTD uses for the veterans and their families), acting as their guides throughout the week, helping to familiarize them with the area, helping them navigate the schedule of activities they can choose from, and just generally being available to the VIFs.
Other families donate the use of their homes to the families for the week, and numerous businesses and organizations donate goods and services to support the families.
After the families made their way to the dinner tent from the buses following the parade, they were greeted by Michelle Freeman, president of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, an organization that helped create the Freeman Arts Pavilion.
Freeman said her late husband, Josh, who had served as a Green Beret, often said his time in the elite special operations corps was the best thing he had ever done in his life. Speaking to the veterans and their families at the VIF dinner, she said, “You are heroes. You gave your whole selves to this country. Tonight, we are serving you, because you served us and you served our country.”
“It’s just been absolutely breathtaking,” Nina Coble said of her family’s week as VIFs, marveling at the fact that OSTD was able to provide her family with an elevator-equipped home, making it much easier for her husband to navigate.
The parade through the beach towns was “absolutely mind-blowing,” Nina Coble said. As the buses entered the driveway to the Bayside community and the Freeman Arts Pavilion before the dinner, the 287th U.S. Army Band played patriotic tunes to greet the families.
“I was never expecting anything like this,” she said.
Mike Ball — who, with his wife, has served as a host family for eight of the 10 years Operation SEAs the Day has done Warrior Family Beach Week — said they contact the families before they arrive, “And we talk them through all the options that they have. We find out what things they want to be involved in. We make their reservations for them for different things.
“When they get here, we’re their local eyes and ears,” he said. “It’s a very rewarding experience.”
Derek Coble said he appreciated the driving tour of Bethany Beach the Balls gave his family when they first arrived in the area on Tuesday, Sept. 5. As for how he and his family decided what to do each day, among all the activities provided in addition to relaxing on the beach, he smiled and said, “It’s real easy for us: You ask the kids.”