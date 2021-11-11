It was British statesman Winston Churchill who poignantly observed, “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.”
Volunteers at Mountaire Farms’ annual Thanksgiving for Thousands will brighten the holiday for thousands of families in need when they gather to pack boxes containing traditional meal fixings for tables of four, beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22.
Those volunteers, with Mountaire employees, will meet — with all coronavirus precautions in place — in the Mountaire warehouse on Railroad Avenue in Selbyville, where they will fill a record 26,000 boxes, each containing a fresh roaster chicken, corn, green beans, stuffing, gravy, cranberries and brownies.
There are still spots available for those interested in volunteering. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old. (Visit www.mountaire.com or the Mountaire Facebook page for more information.) More than 150 volunteers are expected.
Filled boxes will be loaded onto refrigerated trucks and taken to Crossroads Community Church in Georgetown, where they will be distributed on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
Anyone interested in receiving a box for a family in need can pick it up during drive-through events on Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at one of the distribution locations: Gateway Fellowship, 8110 Cannon Road, Georgetown; Discover Church, 20330 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown; Laurel Wesleyan, 30186 Seaford Road, Laurel; United Church, 985 North Dupont Boulevard, Milford; or St. John’s United Methodist Church, 300 N. Pine Street, Seaford.
“Everyone at Mountaire looks forward to this event every year and the partnerships we’ve built in the community over the last 26 years,” Phillip Plylar, president of Mountaire Farms, said.
“To see everyone come together to help out families in need is really such a blessing. We’re grateful to be able to give back during this event and throughout the year,” Plylar said.
Last year, because of pandemic restrictions, instead of a flock of people working side by side in the warehouse to pack boxes in one day, packing was done under a huge tent on Nov. 19 and 20, in shifts. Thanksgiving Day was on Nov. 26 last year.
In 2019 — the last time assembly was done in the warehouse — former Mountaire director of public relations Roger Marino welcomed hundreds of volunteers, flashed a smile, raised his arm and called, “Here we go, folks. Start your engines,” signaling volunteers to begin placing items in the boxes.
Marino, who later retired after being injured in a fall, was honored by Plylar in 2019. When the event first began, only 300 boxes were delivered, but the number had increased to 10,000, “all due to your help,” Pylar told Marino as he presented him with an award.
“Twenty-five years ago, I was doing community-relations work with the Community Church of God and the then-pastor told me, ‘We won’t be able to do Thanksgiving this year because the kitchen is too small,’” Marino recalled.
“They were getting 100 people who came out for a sit-down dinner, but they were going to have to stop. I said, ‘Let me think of something.’ I came back to him and said, ‘How about if we box some food and give it to people in need?’ He liked the idea. We went out into the community and asked for donations. Then Mountaire gave us chickens. The second year, we packed 2,000 boxes, and now we have 10,000,” Marino said.
Also this year, in North Carolina, employees from Mountaire’s Lumber Bridge processing plant will pack 10,000 boxes on Nov. 20. They will be distributed to churches and non-profit groups in that area on the same day.
Siler City employees will pack 5,000 boxes on Saturday, Nov. 13, with distribution the same day. And, for the first time, Mountaire will pack 1,000 boxes with employees in Statesville, N.C. on Saturday, Nov. 16. Statesville is home to the company’s breeder operation, feed mill and more than 100 growers.