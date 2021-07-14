The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) will hold a series of town halls, “Racial Justice Through Reimagining Policing,” beginning July 20, at 7 p.m., via Zoom.
The Alliance town halls will explore how to close the divide between police and communities.
“This crisis demands moving to a different approach to police/community relationships,” said Clara Licata, co-chair of the Alliance Legislative-Advocacy Committee. “Currently, there is a law enforcement approach in policing that can result in an ‘us vs. them’ mindset. This approach puts both police and members of the community in grave danger because it creates and fosters mistrust between police and the community. A different approach is needed.”
In a series of conversations with stakeholders — police, community members, elected officials, academics, prosecutors, the defense bar, lawmakers and others — “Racial Justice Through Reimagining Policing” will provide a forum for discussion that will attempt to reimagine policing in order to bring police and communities together for everyone’s benefit, organizers said.
Recognizing the need for police to conduct investigations, render aid, enforce the law and take on the many other roles of a modern officer, the town halls will discuss whether policing may be reimagined by building strong, trusting relationships with residents, networks of support for those struggling for various reasons, and building safe places within neighborhoods still facing many social problems.
The town halls will examine the situation through the lens of how any suggested changes and reforms will bring police and communities together, with particular emphasis on relationships between police and communities of color. Discussions will center on how to get there, keeping communities safe, encouraging cooperation between police and residents, raising police and community morale, and taking other needed steps.
“The Alliance is convinced that there is much commonality between communities and police that should, and must, result in constructive changes that can be embraced by all,” Licata affirmed.
To register for the July 20 program, go to https://policingreimagined.eventbrite.com/ or go to www.sdarj.org for more information.