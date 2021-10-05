The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) and the YWCA of Delaware are hosting a virtual town hall, “Critical Race Theory: Myths, Misconceptions and Reality,” on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., via Zoom.
A panel of experts will explain the origins and intent of Critical Race Theory (CRT), how it is used, and current controversies surrounding its use. Disentangling CRT from the teaching of Black history, the panelists will discuss how Delaware House Bill 198 will impact teaching history and other issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion in public schools.
The panel includes Ezekiel Ette of Delaware State University, Theodore Davis of the University of Delaware, state Sen. Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman (D-3rd) and local school educators.
To register for the program, go to https://criticalrace.eventbrite.com, or go to www.sdarj.org for more information.