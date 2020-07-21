A virtual forum, “Interconnection of Race and Politics in Delaware” is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. Topics will include “Social Action and Justice, Advocacy, Voting during COVID-19,” presented by League of Women Voters of Sussex County.
Invited guests include: U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is seeking re-election; Donyale Hall candidate for lieutenant governor; Darrynn Harris, candidate for the Woodbridge Board of Education; and Greg Fuller Sr., candidate for the 36th Representative District in the Delaware House of Representatives.
Registration for the webinar is free and available online at https://aka-aamoconnection.eventbrite.com.
Event sponsors include Alicia Clark & Associates, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Alpha Alpha Mu Omega, the Southern Delaware Alliance For Racial Justice and Sussex County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. For more information, contact Marlene Saunders at marlenesaunders145@gmail.com.