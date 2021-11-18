Two years ago, the VA National Cemetery Administration granted Delaware National Memorial in Millsboro more than $1 million to expand its columbaria and provide space for 1,600 urn niches, along with an acre of land.
Those cremation spaces are now completed and will open this month as final resting places for the nation’s heroes. The Delaware facility has the capacity to service 20,400 veterans, their spouses and immediate family members who are eligible.
The cemetery has completed more than 6,200 burial interments to date, and there were 376 funeral ceremonies this past year alone for veterans and their immediate family members who are qualified for the rite of military burial. The Delaware National Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro services VA funerals and other state military services on some 68 acres of land on Patriot’s Way, not far from Sussex Central High School.
Gregory Bee, cemetery administrator, made note of a strong Wreaths Across America program at the cemetery, which will honor the nation’s fallen on Dec. 18, starting at noon at the Millsboro cemetery. Volunteers may contact that organization online at https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/14788/Overview/?relatedId=163068 if they would like to participate.
The VA will also open six new cemeteries for veterans’ burial rites as the nation’s resting places become more populated and as the veteran community as a whole continues to grow older.