The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) recently announced new cases of influenza, including in a 43-year-old Sussex County woman and child younger than 5 who lives in in New Castle County.
Those cases confirmed the flu is now in every county, prompting Dr. William Chasanov, chief population health officer and physician-in-chief at Beebe Healthcare, to encourage Delaware residents to schedule flu shots.
“The time is now to get a flu shot, before we get into the middle of flu season. There is no contraindication with the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccines, meaning you can receive both vaccines at the same time if you wish. Having a conversation with your primary-care provider is always a good idea if you have concerns,” Chasanov told the Coastal Point this week.
“Flu and COVID are both respiratory viruses, and symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 can seem similar. The best way to differentiate between COVID and the flu is by testing.
“As for what is coming down the road, we continue to monitor flu and COVID levels throughout our community, region and the country. Certain areas in the United States are seeing higher-than-usual flu rates for this time of the year,” the doctor said.
The Delaware Division of Public Health recommends flu shots for everyone 6 months or older.
Because it takes about two weeks for the body to build protective antibodies, it is important to get vaccinated as early as possible.
“Getting the flu vaccine now will also provide protection during the entire flu season. The vaccine can help prevent the flu and can safeguard against serious effects such as hospitalization or death if a person who does receive the vaccine catches the flu,” DPH officials said.
Flu vaccines are available at doctors’ offices, many pharmacies and at federally qualified health centers, as well as at public health clinics for those who don’t have insurance.
“The flu is easy to transmit, and you can get it even from seemingly healthy, but unvaccinated, children and adults. Children, older adults and those who have chronic underlying medical conditions are most at risk for complications from the flu and are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated now,” officials said.
Also recommended are washing hands frequently with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, using a tissue to cover coughs and sneezes, staying 6 feet away from others and not touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth.
The flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms, including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle pain or body aches and headaches.
Change in, or loss of, taste or smell is more likely with COVID.
Those who are sick should stay home from work, school and other gatherings, and not return until they have been free of fever, with a temperature of less than 100 degrees without medication, at least 24 hours. Those who are ill should avoid close contact with well people in the household because the flu can be spread to others 24 hours before the carrier develops symptoms and five to seven days afterward.
To find locations for shots and get more details about the illness, see flu.delaware.gov or call 1-800-282-8672.