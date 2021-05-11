The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted a need for veterans’ housing in America. According to the Department of Housing & Urban Development’s 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report (AHAR) to Congress, on a single night in January 2020, there were 37,252 veterans experiencing homelessness in America.
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Housing & Urban Development (HUD) are committed in their partnership in a mission of ending veteran homelessness by:
- Making ending veteran homelessness a top priority;
- Leading with an evidence-based housing-first approach;
- Reaching under-served veterans;
- Ensuring the delivery of quality supportive services;
- Increasing the supply of and access to affordable housing.
There is a low inventory of available housing for at-risk veterans in the area, according to the VA, and landlords are not accepting HUD-VASH (VA Supportive Housing) Program (https://www.va.gov/homeless/hud-vash.asp) vouchers at previous rates. That is leading to a housing and health crisis for vulnerable veterans, officials said.
“Housing is an essential part of health care. Reliable housing leads to an increase in access to health care services,” said Vince Kane, director, Wilmington VA Medical Center. “When veterans have stable housing, we can more easily connect with them and ensure they are receiving the health care services they need. Our goal is to work with private landlords to educate and encourage them to accept HUD-VASH vouchers to house our nation’s veterans. Together, we can end veteran homelessness.”
As part of the education effort, Wilmington VA Medical Center will be holding a virtual landlord resource fair in the coming months.
Those who would like more information on the HUD-VASH Program can visit the websites below or contact:
- Celia Gonzalez, VA Homeless Programs Supervisor, phone (302) 824-9322;
- Karen Zogheib, VA Housing Development Specialist, phone: (302) 944-2511, ext. 4470.
- HUD-VASH (VA website at https://www.va.gov/homeless/hud-vash.asp)
- VA Programs for Homeless Veterans (https://www.va.gov/homeless/for_homeless_veterans.asp);
- HUD-VASH Program Eligibility (https://www.va.gov/homeless/hud-vash_eligibility.asp);
- HUD-VASH Program Office (HUD website at https://www.hud.gov/program_offices/public_indian_housing/programs/hcv/vash);
- National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-877-4AID-VET.
Wilmington VA Medical Center provides healthcare services to approximately 33,000 veterans through its main medical center and five community-based outpatient clinics in Delaware and southern New Jersey. For more information, visit www.wilmington.va.gov.