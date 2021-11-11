Veteran’s Administration Secretary Denis McDonough spoke in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 9, the day former VA Secretary and U.S. Sen. Max Cleland of Georgia died. On the same day this week, the Arlington National Cemetery and the Tomb of the Unknowns allowed flower-laying by the public for the first time in almost a century.
The Tomb Plaza at Arlington was bright with flowers honoring the nation’s war dead and heroes as a grateful nation remembers on Veteran’s Day.
“Sen. Max Cleland just died today,” said McDonough at the National Press Club. He was a Vietnam veteran, a war hero, and the father of the modern VA. He modernized our agency for his fellow vets” and leaves a legacy, McDonough said.
Locally, in Millsboro, there were 376 funeral ceremonies this past year for veterans and their immediate family members who are qualified for the rite of military burial. The Delaware National Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro services VA funerals and other state military services on some 68 acres of land on Patriot’s Way, not far from Sussex Central High School.
Gregory Bee is the cemetery administrator. While there is no formal Veteran’s Day activity planned at the Millsboro veterans’ cemetery this year, there is a strong Wreaths Across America program to honor the nation’s fallen set to take place on Dec. 18, starting at noon, Bee said. Volunteers may contact that organization online, at https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/14788/Overview/?relatedId=163068 for more information.
Two years ago, the VA National Cemetery Administration granted Delaware National Memorial more than $1 million to expand its columbaria and provide space for 1,600 urn niches and one acre of land. The Delaware facility has capacity to service 20,400 veterans, their spouses and immediate family members who are eligible. Those cremation spaces are now completed. The cemetery has completed more than 6,200 burial interments to date.
McDonough: Veterans’ stories are worth telling
Troubling issues remain within the veteran community on Veteran’s Day 2021:
- 37,000 veterans are homeless;
- American vets account for 14 percent of all suicides;
- The VA has just hired some 2,000 claims inspectors — however, the case backlog remains at 260,000 benefit claims.
“Families, caregivers and survivors also serve our nation,” said McDonough. “The risk is that the veterans and the non-veterans occupy different realities. My fear is that vets feel left behind. It is really up to civilians or non-veterans to break down these barriers.”
McDonough suggested the public and the media lend a hand. He said it was vital for media to “tell the stories” of the veterans and “move beyond the war stories” to focus on timely care and support.
The VA is keeping its promise to its veteran community, he said. The Biden Administration allocated $17 billion in emergency funding to support veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the innovations include:
- Personal protective equipment (PPE) for VA hospitals was created with 3D printing;
- Telehealth visits for veterans climbed up to 45,000 per day by the spring of 2021; and
- Veteran’s and their spouses have been vaccinated through VA hospitals and facilities.
The VA will also open six new cemeteries for veterans’ burial rites as the nation’s resting places become more populated while the veteran community continues to grow older.