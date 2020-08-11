United Way of Delaware (UWDE) and YWCA Delaware (YWCA) have partnered to launch Delaware’s first-ever 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge, an initiative of the Delaware Racial Equity & Social Justice collaborative, which will be held Aug. 17 through Sept. 14.
The Challenge is described as an easy, personal way for participants to build effective social justice habits, particularly as to race, power, privilege and leadership, in a three-week journey of online self-discovery that is completely free. Challenge takers commit up to 30 minutes each day to learn about the history and impact of racism in Delaware, as well as ways that bias, prejudice, privilege and oppression can manifest in everyday lives.
Registered participants will receive a daily (Monday through Friday) email Aug. 17 through Sept. 4. Each email outlines that day’s assignment — such as reading an article, listening to a podcast or watching a video — and encourages participants to reflect on that content and relate the topic to their own lives. Participants will also receive examples and tools showing how to help build a more just and equitable community in Delaware. The goal is to foster new insights and, in so doing, to begin dismantling systemic racism in Delaware, person-by-person.
UWDE and YWCA will add a virtual conversation component to the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge by facilitating a private Facebook group, where participants will have the opportunity to discuss the daily content and engage with others taking the Challenge. To register for the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge, go to www.deracialequitychallenge.org.
Businesses invited to become 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge champions
Businesses and non-profit organizations are also being invited to champion participation in the 21-Day Racial Equity Challenge. Partner organizations commit to including a link to the Challenge on their websites and social media pages, and to inviting their board members, employees, personal circles, professional relationships, vendors, contractors and others to doing the same. Business and organizations that do so will have their logos added to the Challenge’s marketing and communication tools.
“Effecting meaningful change in people’s lives takes more than willingness and commitment,” said Michelle Foster, president and chief executive officer of United Way of Delaware. “And while it can’t be done without them, incorporating new ideas and practices into our lives can requires learning new ways of seeing and thinking. This challenge will facilitate and help participants find information, action and awareness to make change an integral part of their lives”
The Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice (SDARJ) has joined the effort as a champion for the 21-Day Racial Equity & Social Justice Challenge.
“This program is a chance for all of us to build more effective social justice habits, particularly those dealing with issues of race, power, privilege, and leadership,” said Don Peterson, SDARJ outreach chair. “Participants will be joining thousands of other Delawareans in a 21-day journey of self-discovery that you complete online, wherever you are comfortable.”
Businesses and organizations can accept the Challenge by emailing a brief statement of commitment, along with the name, email address and phone number of an appropriate representative and a high resolution .pdf file of their organization’s logo to Tierra Fair, director of community engagement at UWDE, at tfair@uwde.org, or call (302) 494-5442 for more information.
To find out more about the Delaware Racial Justice Collaborative, visit ywcade.org/what-we-do/rsj/delaware-racial-justice-colaborative/.