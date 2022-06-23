Wind energy is one step closer to becoming a reality, with offshore wind development coming about 10 nautical miles off the coast of Ocean City, Md. And a cable landfall is now most likely to occur at 3R’s Road beach, just south of the Indian River Inlet, north of Bethany Beach, with Towers Beach a close second option for the vital connection to Delaware power transmission substations. Both landfall sites are located in Delaware Seashore State Park.
U.S. Wind has finally reached the U.S Department of Interior’s Bureau of Offshore Energy Management (BOEM) hearing phase with three “scoping” meetings planned to hear the case for clean wind energy.
The first meeting was held Tuesday evening last week. The second meeting was set for Thursday, June 23, at 5 p.m. (after Coastal Point press time this week), and the final meeting will Monday, June 27, at 1 p.m. The public is being invited to listen or comment by virtual platform. BOEM will be accepting written comments on the proposed MarWin offshore wind project until July 8. For more information, visit https://www.boem.gov/renewable-energy/state-activities/us-wind.
“The BOEM hearing was last night, and it went really well,” said Nancy Sopko, senior director of external affairs for U.S. Wind Inc., describing the initial scoping discussion.
“There was in-depth content presented to help people understand these projects, and BOEM did a wonderful job” presenting the construction and operations plan (COP).
“We had a really good showing, with over 18 people providing very positive testimony and comments to BOEM about the value of wind power,” she said. “We are now fully in our application phase, and it was 18-to-3 in favor of offshore wind comments.”
Bethany Beach Mayor Rosemary Hardiman noted that this North Bethany landfall location, which is under state jurisdiction, made sense for the cable transmission.
“Looks like it’s going to be 3R’s beach. I have read the COP, and it does make sense,” said the mayor. “I want to see more of the research work before making a judgment.”
The Bethany mayor also noted that residents might prefer all cable landfall operations and underground beach transmission to take place at one beach location. Her suggestion was that U.S. Wind and BOEM make a decision, and that other companies like Orsted follow.
International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 24’s business manager also testified in favor of the U.S. Wind project — with the jobs and new opportunities to work in a high-tech energy business it will bring.
Wind-power companies have been conducting research off the coast of the Delaware Seashore State Park for months, with geological survey technology. The intention is to collect data to help BOEM prepare an environmental impact statement for the proposed wind-energy offshore facility.
According to U.S. Wind representatives, the seabed off Delaware Seashore State Park has a sandy bottom, unlike more rocky shorelines and coasts to the north, so it is fairly easy to penetrate. The cables will originate offshore of Ocean City, Md., at the wind farm there. U.S. Wind will use a “jet plow” to create a trench and then use horizontal directional drilling once the cables reach the shoreline.
The drills thread the cable under the beach, 60 feet under the dune line. With the trenches running 1,000 feet long and the cable buried beneath the dune, U.S. Wind representatives have assured the public that cables will not become exposed and that they expect “no disturbance” to wildlife and habitats.
The cable lines would then run under the 3R’s beach parking lot and be further buried under the wetlands. There are open wetlands adjacent to the inlet and the inland bays and, once more, the jet plow would be used to bring the cable about 40 feet underground, below where the birds, horseshoe crabs and terrapins make their inland bays homes.
“The 3R’s beach is the least disruptive for landfall, and at this point it is just a preference for us,” said Sopko. “We still have a few hurdles to meet, but we’ll move forward with BOEM.”
“We have two meetings left,” said Sopko, “and we know the opposition to wind is still rallying. However, there is a great deal of good information out there now. The scoping meetings are BOEM’s public meetings, and we are there to support their request” for information.
This is the 10th offshore wind-energy application for COPs initiated by the U.S. Department of the Interior since the Biden Administration took office. Ørsted expects the federal approval process for its offshore Maryland leases to begin soon as well.