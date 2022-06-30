U.S. Wind’s Laurie Jodziewicz, senior director of environmental affairs, provided the most comprehensive roadmap of how the offshore wind energy will make landfall at 3R’s Beach and connect to what is currently the NRG Energy Inc. Indian River Power Plant in Dagsboro about 8 to 10 miles up the inlet.
While speculation has centered on 3R’s Beach or Towers Beach, with the Indian River as the access way to the power grid, U.S. Wind confirmed its plans last week at the second of three BOEM environmental impact meetings.
“We will be using a monopile foundation,” or steel tubes that are driven into the seabed, said the U.S. Wind environmental expert. She described the pile driving process with 10-20 decibels of sound emitting from the installation, which the wind power company hoped to mitigate with bubble curtains and sound dampening technology.
“Sparrow’s Point in Baltimore will be our marshaling area,” said Jodziewicz, for the component pieces of the wind turbines.
For the onshore cable installation, U.S. Wind is recommending four cables to be brought to shore at North Bethany Beach. “We are recommending the 3R’s Beach landing location, 60-feet below the seafloor. The transmission cables will be installed under what is now the (3R’s beach) parking lot. By the end of construction, manhole covers (in the lot) are all that you would see.”
The cables will be brought to the Indian River Bay under Route One and beneath the wetland buffers using horizontal directional drilling (HDD).
“We have just completed our survey work on Indian River Bay and will be sharing the findings,” said Jodziewicz. These latest findings will be added to Indian River Bay surveys initially completed in 2016 to 2017.
The cables will travel beneath the Indian River for 10 miles.
“U.S. Wind will build a new power substation location within the old coal-fired power plant location and that is where we plan to come into the (electric) grid,” she said.
The environmental affairs officer said the wind company will mitigate impacts on Right Whale and other species and the cables will be installed below the seafloor. Aerial surveys are also being conducted in the lease area and new cable landfall locations. The surveys are for birds, whales and sea life.
U.S. Wind said it has “built out our knowledge” of wildlife with a two-year digital avian air survey. “We want to understand the sea birds. We are also seeing the whales, sharks, and fish that come to the surface.”
U.S. Wind has buoys and bio sensors installed to listen for sea life as well. “This system also includes sound sensors, and telemetry, to listen for creatures,” said Jodziewicz.
U.S. Wind has acoustic detection devices on all of the sea vessels and survey barges it deploys. The technology includes Protected Species Observation (PSO) “which also provides a wealth of information,” said the environmental scientist.
The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science is conducting “near-or-real-time research” on whales and sound. The public is invited to listen to the whale sounds on a special website. U.S. Wind has engaged with UMCES for two six-year programs to extend this acoustic monitoring and is also slated to perform black sea bass reviews.
Finally, Jodziewicz noted that U.S. Wind has been working with 16 tribal nations and native American organizations on consultation to be inclusive in its research of species and ocean impacts.