U.S. Wind is a Baltimore-based company currently working on offshore-wind development in Maryland — with its MarWin and the new Momentum Wind projects — and providing the region with critical resources through the power of wind. U.S. Wind is also talking with the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers (IBEW) about new jobs in the Bethany Beach area, should the company choose the Bethany or North Bethany area for its cable landfall.
Three educational non-profits and conservation organizations received philanthropic funding from U.S. Wind just before the holidays. U.S. Wind pledged $100,000 to the Maryland Coastal Bays program in Ocean City and Berlin, Md.; the Assateague Island National Seashore (Md.) including $50,000 to Assateague Coastal Kids, a children’s education program; and $100,000 to the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, a national coastal estuary program, with specific emphasis on a new eponymous children’s center and program at the James Farm Ecological Preserve.
Nancy Sopko, director of external affairs for U.S. Wind, who is currently based in Washington, D.C., but will soon be relocating to Maryland, talked about the gift contributions as a means to educate citizens and families about wind power. She’s been in the position, which includes stakeholder engagement, for a year and, prior to U.S. Wind, spent three years at the American Wind Energy Institute as director of offshore wind programs.
“Delaware is such a beautiful state,” said Sopko. “You can really see all of the ecosystems coming together in a lovely area. We want to work in harmony with nature.”
Sopko also worked with the University of Delaware on a special offshore wind research initiative which was philanthropically funded.
“Our MarWin project is already under way,” said Sopko. “Momentum Wind is our next 808-megawatt project, which will create a total of 7,000 direct in-state jobs in Maryland.”
Momentum plans to leverage the existing $77 million investment in infrastructure on the MarWin program, to be built farther offshore, in federal waters.
Sopko said U.S. Wind does plan to “connect to the grid in Delaware, and that will necessitate additional Delaware jobs.” U.S. Wind has also signed a memorandum-of-understanding (MOU) with the IBEW, with two chapters in Delaware, to help with advice on the routing to an electric power substation.
“We are still looking at a couple of substation options,” she said, “as to which would be best.”
Sopko said the positions would likely be union jobs for skilled workers and require an upgrade of the grid to allow additional capacity.
U.S. Wind has already generated about 100 new jobs in Ocean City for the MarWin project, for both operations and maintenance. The 270-megawatt project, covering some 80,000 acres about 17 miles from the Ocean City shoreline, will power up to 80,000 homes. MarWin alone is expected to generate 1,300 jobs.
Sopko addressed some of the recent pushback and opposition to wind energy, which she called “’A Tale of Two Cities’ — or two different types of feedback.”
“There is a vocal minority out there,” said the U.S. Wind advocate. “However, misinformation from organizations does not win the day.”
“Offshore wind has tremendous support,” said Sopko. “At the Maryland Public Service Commission [virtual hearing] meetings, it was quite lopsided, with 92 in favor and 17 opposed to offshore wind. People were supportive at the PSC, and in our town-hall meetings with both Maryland and Delaware residents.”
While she noted “there is a lot of misinformation out there,” U.S. Wind believes its recent activities to support the three conservation groups help.
“We have just been getting out into the community, and we have a community liaison in Delaware who actually lives in Lewes. … We are hearing a lot of positivity,” said Sopko. “We will get the facts out there.”
The $100,000 pledge to the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, a National Estuary Program, will serve as a capstone contribution to the capital campaign behind CIB’s master plan for the James Farm Ecological Preserve. In recognition of the gift, the CIB will name the new facility the “U.S. Wind Environmental Education Center at the James Farm Ecological Preserve.”
“The good they do at CIB is abundant,” added Sopko. “We are thrilled to be working with all three of these conservation and education groups.
“Strong connections in the community are critical to our efforts to bring clean energy and good jobs to the region,” said U.S. Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski last month. “We’re honored to lend our name to the Center for the Inland Bays’ Environmental Education Center and to be partnering with such well-respected and effective local conservation groups on the Delmarva peninsula.”