Christophe Tulou earned a track and cross-country scholarship to the College of William & Mary, after winning the Virginia state high school distance running championship, and he has been running hard ever since, according to his résumé and his new colleagues. Tulou was recently named executive director of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays (CIB) and will start the new role on Jan. 9, 2023, at the Rehoboth headquarters.
Anna Fagan, who has been acting executive director of the CIB, will assume the newly created post of CIB deputy director and will assist Tulou in operations, fundraising and human resources at the CIB at the same time.
Tulou is both a scientist and lawyer. He completed that bachelor’s degree in biology at W&M and continued to earn two master’s degrees, in zoology and marine affairs, at the University of Rhode Island. Tulou earned his juris doctorate from Georgetown University. He will reside in Rehoboth Beach, at his home near Silver Lake.
“Making the watershed healthier for all generations is an all-hands-on-deck effort,” said Tulou. “It is also a terrific and fun thing to do. Caring for this ecosystem is a personal privilege.”
He called the Delaware Inland Bays watershed a “treasure — an ecological and economic gem — home to a truly inspiring diversity of life.”
The Board of Directors of the CIB voted unanimously to confirm Tulou’s appointment at a recent board meeting. A national search team had been convened. It included senior CIB staff and board leadership, and was spearheaded by Pat Coluzzi as the vice chairperson. The team engaged an executive search firm for a national candidate campaign. Kittleman & Associates specializes in recruitment of leadership for non-profit organizations.
Tulou officially succeeds former CIB executive director Chris Bason, who is now with wind-power company Ørsted and had been employed with the CIB for several decades.
“I am thrilled to make this announcement on behalf of the board,” said Susie Ball, CIB board chairperson. “Christophe’s extensive leadership experience in environmental conservation, coalition-building, and science-based policy will be a great asset to the center and the entire Inland Bays watershed.”
Tulou’s appointment to leadership comes at a time of tremendous growth for the CIB, due in part to funds awarded by the EPA recently under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which has funding potential of $4.5 million over five years for the CIB. The infrastructure funds will be directed to projects that accelerate environmental and community restoration goals with the Inland Bays Comprehensive Conservation Management Plan (CCMP).
The funds include specific focus on managing the climate crisis and taking decisive action to advance diversity, inclusion, environmental justice and access, as well as civil rights.
Asked what some of his first actions as the new chief executive of the CIB would be, Tulou teased, “The first thing [his wife] Debbie and I are going to do is buy some kayaks to enjoy these bays!”
More seriously, Tulou said he plans something of a listening tour to speak with donors, stakeholders and lawmakers, with an initial focus on Sussex County government and state officials in Dover.
“I am going in listening,” he said.
“Delaware is the First State and the lowest state in the nation,” he said. “We are at the intersection of the new renewable energy development, including our nation’s investment in offshore wind. The Inland Bays are at the front lines. We can show a contrast between today and a renewable energy future,” he said of the onshoring of wind power likely underneath or right alongside the bays.
“Christophe will help magnify and amplify our efforts going forward,” said Fagan. “He has a strong science background, and can help the center on conservation and restoration efforts. I am excited to get to work with him in my new position as deputy.”
Tulou was the first Cabinet Secretary of DNREC, appointed in 1993 and serving until 1998, under then-governor Tom Carper. At DNREC, he helped achieve consensus on the state’s Coastal Zone Act for the protection of vital coastal lands like the inland bays. The agreement applied, for the first time, the principle of continuous reduction of environmental impacts to protect Delaware’s economically and environmentally critical coastal zone.
“The Coastal Zone Act had a mandate for environmental regulations where there had been none for over 25 years,” said Tulou. “Until that time, industry had said, ‘Don’t mess with us,’ and I did a lot of consensus-building” between Delaware’s environmental organizations and industrial base. He also was a signer of the first CCMP.
From 2016 to 2017, Tulou worked as senior advisor to U.S. EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy on the Chesapeake Bay. He has been the senior counsel and policy director on the U.S. Senate Environment & Public Works committee, which Carper heads, for the past six years.
“We hope to get people out on the bays,” said Tulou. “People here are intimately connected to the Inland Bays, and we want to give them a personal, tangible touch.”
He called it a visceral experience.
“The Inland Bays are a functional watershed and are not just here for their beauty. The bays have a real purpose,” he added of their water absorption and tidal functionality.
Tulou said he hopes to further connect issues impacting the Delaware Inland Bays to those involving the larger watershed, including the Chesapeake Bay and the Delaware Bay watersheds.
“The Inland Bays are part of a larger discussion,” he said.
“We need to build and broaden consensus on the scale and interconnection of things. There is a resiliency challenge that climate change presents and so interconnectedness matters.”
He said he believes the National Estuaries Program, of which the CIB is one regional component, provides that opportunity for connection and more conversation. He hopes to garner some lessons from Western Sussex County, and “We need to connect with upstate Delaware,” as well, he said.
Tulou has a major focus on diversity, equity and environmental justice concerning the local inland bays and the larger watershed. The new EPA funding for $4.5 million mandates that new approach to watershed access and benefits. He noted that EPA is already identifying the most vulnerable communities to sea-level rise, for example.
“I am amazed at the technology which will help us see where to focus our attention,” said Tulou. “There are unique challenges in terms of [disproportionate] flood risk, safe drinking water, legacy nitrogen run-off issues, and the real challenge is on the bay side. We see air, water and flood risk and [lesser-advantaged people] need our help to cope.”
“We need to make our water real to a broader group of people,” said Tulou. “The Center wants to reach a more diverse audience of folks, including our disadvantaged communities in Delaware.”
Tulou said he hopes to shape his background in marine science, public policy, the law and “meld that into something that works for the Inland Bays. It’s hard work, but it’s also so neat.”
The CIB reported last fall that the Inland Bays’ total economic valuation is more than $4.5 billion, providing a major boost to Delaware’s total economy from tourism and housing.
“The economic valuation of the Inland Bays has to be woven into the conversation,” said Tulou. “This is why the Inland Bays matter to everyone.” He said that there are few business sectors in Delaware that are measured in “billions of dollars.”
“Science is great, but parts per billion metrics of water quality is harder to explain than billions of dollars of economic impact,” he said. “The Delaware Inland Bays are literally in our front yard.”