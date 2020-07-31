The declaration was passed following Gov. Larry Hogan’s expanded statewide masking order requiring face coverings in public spaces of all businesses across the state, as well as in outdoor public areas whenever it is not possible to maintain physical distancing, according to a news release issued by the Town of Ocean City.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Town of Ocean City has continued to support the actions of Gov. Hogan and follow his Roadmap to Recovery. Following the governor’s expanded statewide masking order announced earlier this week, we believed it was necessary at this time to be even more specific with regard to our Boardwalk and require face coverings at all times between 8 a.m. and 2 a.m.” Meehan stated.
“Ocean City will continue to take all actions necessary to keep our residents, staff and visitors safe, as safety is always our top priority. We urge everyone to please also continue practicing physical distancing, avoiding large gatherings and take all the same precautions you take at home when you’re visiting Ocean City. Taking these actions seriously and practicing personal responsibility will help us move Ocean City and the rest of the state forward," Meehan stated.
To read the new declaration requiring face coverings on Ocean City’s Boardwalk, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/covid19.
Those going to the beach are not required to wear masks on the beach as long as they maintain at least six feet of distance from those not in their households.