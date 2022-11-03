Kevin Gilmore had the audience’s full attention when he asked, “Without hope, what do we have?”
“Limited access to housing erodes our society. We can’t afford not to fix this,” Gilmore, chief executive officer of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, said as he presented the keynote address at the Sussex County Today & Tomorrow Conference at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown on Oct. 26. The focus was on providing more affordable housing.
“We work with our home buyers — and they are buying houses from Habitat — to instill the value of hope. If we can help them find a sense of hope, that hope is incredibly important to our community. With our conference today, may we have hope that we can identify problems and take action. It’s going to take more than one solution, but it is more than one issue,” he said, quoting Millard Fuller, co-founder of Habitat International, who said, “We have resources in the world to house everyone. All that’s missing is the will to do it.”
“That sounds a little tough — tough love. But I look out in this room, and I see a room full of people who have the will to move the needle and make change happen,” Gilmore said, asking those attending to imagine themselves looking at their reflections in a mirror and asking, “What can I do so everyone has an affordable place to call home?”
“We are building 12 to 15 homes a year, and that’s a life-changing activity to those 12 or 15 families. But it’s just a small step forward and it barely moves the needle,” he said.
After being introduced by Bobbi Barends, vice president of Delaware Tech, Gilmore asked whether anyone had noticed fog while driving to the conference. A TV weatherman said visibility was about a mile.
“Today’s topic is a lot like fog, a lot like my trip to Georgetown. I knew where I was going, but I couldn’t see more than a mile ahead of me. Let’s get fired-up about this. We’re going to start to lift the fog so we can see more than a mile ahead,” he said, adding that the Habitat vision is that everyone has a decent place to live.
“Imagine our community, imagine our economy, how it would be stronger if everyone had a decent place to live,” he said, showing attendees a map of the many areas in Sussex County where Habitat homes have been built over the years, including Selbyville, Milford and Lewes.
“We’ve learned a lot about the people we serve. We’ve learned not everybody needs a new house. Sometimes they just need to stay in the house they have,” he said.
More than 3,200 people live in substandard houses, he said, “so we started a repair program a few years ago to make homes safer and more energy-efficient” with improvements to windows and doors, by installing tub cuts, by building wheelchair ramps and new roofs, and by providing new HVAC systems and insulation.
“A strong volunteer component is a big part of our model,” he said, showing the audience pictures of different-sized homes and asking which represented affordable housing.
“The reality is these are all affordable housing — in every image we see. The question is, who can afford them? Affordable housing is not defined by the look or size of the dwelling. It’s defined by the home buyer and the price of the unit,” he said, explaining that the general rule is those who are financially stable spend less than 30 percent of their income on housing costs, including taxes and insurance, with the logic being if 30 percent is spent on housing, there should be enough left over for food, transportation, clothing, education, healthcare and entertainment.
But in Sussex County, 30 percent of households are spending more than 30 percent on housing.
“It can dramatically affect them. Income in our society is such a personal conversation. We don’t talk about it, which makes it so much harder to have this conversation, because we don’t understand these numbers unless we’ve been associated with them. I have no idea what a teacher makes unless I have a teacher in my family or a personal friend. And maybe then I don’t know because they don’t talk about it,” he said.
Gilmore said Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, had told him businesses are shortening hours or closing a couple days each week because of staff shortages. Patti Grimes, executive director of the Freeman Arts Pavilion, told him, he said, about one of her middle-management employees who had a young family and lived in temporary housing during the off-season. When the busy summer tourist season arrived, he and his family couldn’t afford to live in the area and moved.
“She lost that good employee,” Gilmore said.
The healthcare industry is having trouble finding employees, he said, because it is difficult to attract them due to lack of affordable housing.
“What about families that don’t have the luxury of going to a different area?” he asked.
A TidalHealth nurse had told Gilmore there is an increase in homeless patients, because of increased housing costs. Clients have to decide if they will pay rent or pay for medication.
Companies are looking for ways to provide housing for employees, he said, and some are dedicating hotel rooms for staff housing.
A man in the audience said it’s important to provide jobs in Laurel, Seaford and other areas in Delaware where housing is more affordable, not just at the beach.
“That’s exactly the kind of perspective we need,” Gilmore said.
A real estate rental agent in the audience said one-bedroom apartments are “almost impossible to find and cost $1,200 to $1,400 per month.”
“We have a bunch of jobs that are at minimum wage. Tanger Outlets is a prime example. Can we work out some kind of program to make housing above the person’s job, on the second floor? There would be no transportation costs. … We’re getting down to basics, folks. No housing! People are human. We’re all entitled to housing. We can’t do things the way we did them 30 years ago. Take a ride and you will see all the land that is available for development, but we want to restrict heights and you want to restrict building, and that’s what you get,” the real estate agent said.
“Well said,” Gilmore told her.
Barends thanked Gilmore and told the audience, “Remember, take action.”
Mark Brainard, president of Delaware Tech, thanked everyone involved for making the conference a success. Officials were introduced, including state Rep. Ruth Briggs King, and Sussex County Council President Mike Vincent and Councilman John Rieley. Vincent said the County Council recently passed an affordable-housing ordinance.
“Some of you probably think it’s too much. Some of you think it’s not enough. It’s not the perfect ordinance. We understand that. We will probably tweak it as we go along. It was a two-year project, and it took a lot of your tax dollars to accomplish,” he said.
Barends introduced students and a Delaware Tech employee who talked about difficulty finding housing.
Nicole Casey, who introduced herself as a team member on the Owens Campus in Georgetown and two-time graduate of the college, said she had lived in another state but returned to Delaware “and was surprised to find rent was the same as in the city, but salaries were much lower.”
“This was extremely disheartening,” she said. She stayed with her 22-year-old daughter until she found a place to live.
“I hope these conversations begun today help people like me and others who are currently living in the ongoing struggle of affordable housing,” Casey said.