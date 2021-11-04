The future of Sussex County, says Beebe Healthcare President & CEO Dr. David Tam, could very well be tied into the healthcare field.
Tam was the keynote speaker of the Today & Tomorrow Conference, an annual event at Delaware Technical Community College in Georgetown, held this year on Wednesday, Oct. 27. He was joined by a panel of policymakers and officials from across the county to discuss issues facing Sussex County.
The conference discussions centered on the theme of “Economy, Equity & Education” and how those three elements intertwine in the life of Sussex County residents.
As a relative newcomer to the county, having taken up the post in March of 2020, Tam offered insights into how he sees the healthcare industry as a possible game-changer in its future.
He said he moved to the area from San Diego two years ago, after a career in the Navy and in large medical institutions, “to try and get back to being an integral part of a community” — which he said he believes is “at a critical time” in its history.
Tam cited statistics showing projections for unprecedented growth in the county’s population, in its number of housing units, and in the diversity of its population — in ethnicity, age, gender identification and where new residents are coming from.
He said one area in which Sussex County is not growing is its salary ranges. According to a study by the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, while the average salary in the fields of education and healthcare is $55,323, the same figure in the hospitality industry is $21,729.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tam said, the hospitality industry and its employees struggled to survive.
“People who had jobs in that industry struggled to keep their jobs,” he said.
He emphasized the need for resilience to be built into an area’s economy in order to survive something like the global health crisis. He said that, nationwide, 18 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States is from the healthcare industry. Tam cited a recent move by officials in northwest Arkansas, home to the retail giant WalMart, to build resiliency into its economy by asking the question “What would happen if WalMart tanks?”
The Arkansas officials, he said, began to see healthcare as a potent “economic engine. They had to do something that was strategic and focused,” he said. Likewise, “We need to think about how to diversify our economy” in Sussex County.
Tam said how a community handles issues of equity in healthcare can go a long way toward both improving the health of the community itself, and of the industry. Cultural sensitivity toward all segments of population is crucial, he said. Citing issues he was made aware of when his own father, an immigrant from China, was ill, Tam said, “We need to understand what that’s all about.”
He also cited the need to provide the same quality of care in Sussex County that patients now are sent to major cities such as Philadelphia and Baltimore to receive. To that end, Tam said, he believes Sussex County could someday be home to a medical school.
In the meantime, he said, he believes affordable housing is an important aspect of growing the healthcare industry. He pointed out that Beebe has added 82 healthcare providers since he arrived in early 2020, and that each of those providers needs trained staff members. Affordable housing for those employees, which would ideally be within a 30-minute drive to the hospital or medical office, is not exactly plentiful — an issue cited by other industries as well, when it comes to bringing jobs to Sussex County.
Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson spoke as part of a panel following Tam’s remarks. Hudson spoke about the Town’s efforts to target growth in areas that best serve the community, including bringing major chains to the town’s business district.
Hudson said he believes such growth in a “hub” like Millsboro will allow Sussex County’s “rural areas to stay rural” and will ultimately help keep traffic manageable in the area. He said he has focused his efforts on generally attracting quality businesses to the area, rather than targeting certain industries, employing the “rising tide lifts all boats” philosophy.