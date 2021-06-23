TidalHealth this week is notifying patients whose information may have been involved in a recent data breach.
According to Roger A. Follebout Jr., director of strategic communications for TidalHealth, CaptureRx, a TidalHealth partner, has notified TidalHealth of a data breach at CaptureRx that involved TidalHealth patients.
“The privacy of our patients is paramount to our mission at TidalHealth,” he said, adding that TidalHealth will be notifying all TidalHealth patients who were impacted by the CaptureRx breach.
“As part of our ongoing commitment to our patients, we have required CaptureRx to notify us of the steps they are taking to ensure they are properly safeguarding TidalHealth patient information in the future,” Follebout said.
Anyone with concerns may call a dedicated assistance line, toll free, at 1-855-537-2119. The line is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.