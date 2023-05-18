Additional health care options are coming to Millsboro to serve the growing population, with the construction of a new TidalHealth campus.
The first of three buildings in the 150,000-square-foot complex is expected to open in about two years on 40 acres just north of town. The first building will offer specialty services, including cardiology and orthopedics, according to TidalHealth Vice President of Strategy Chris Hall.
Plans are still being made for the other two buildings, but services are likely to include labs, urgent care, surgery and rehab. Hall said it is too soon to know what the complex will be named or how many jobs it will provide.
“The over-65 population uses three times more health care than any other age cohort. Having a family medical complex with the services we will provide will complement what is already available. You can never have enough family medicine and offices,” Hall said.
“We are still programming the other two buildings as we get a better understanding of what the necessary services are, what the community wants vs. us just dropping an office in there. We will look at all the necessary services — endocrinology, primary care, imaging services, X-rays, lab services… urgent care, possibly. We are finalizing that and deciding which specialists, which doctors. There could be stuff like surgery centers, nursing home, rehab, other health care services,” he said.
Also planned is a walking path, to promote exercise and wellness, as well as beach grass, ponds and a walkway.
“We want it to be more of a wellness campus than a ‘dis-ease,’ which is the ‘dis’ of being in ‘ease.’ Sussex County in general — but Millsboro, in particular — is a growing community. We want to provide that specialty care. We want to provide the right specialists. Our mission is to improve the wellness of that community,” Hall said.
“The Town of Millsboro is extremely excited about the new TidalHealth medical campus,” Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk said.
“Town staff and our elected officials have worked hand in hand with TidalHealth and their consultants to make this concept a reality. This project is an example of how Millsboro is quickly becoming a hub for state-of-the-art medical facilities in central Sussex County. The new medical campus will provide greater access to quality medical care for the residents of Millsboro and the surrounding region,” Burk said.
The land where the complex is being built formerly belonged to the Melvin E. Joseph family and is located about a half-mile north of Route 20, near the veterans’ cemetery.
“We chose that,” Hall said, “thinking about Ocean Pines, Md. When we built the complex near that big community, near the North Gate of that community, we saw it was working well. Residents have access to care right outside of their community. We tried to find something similar, closer to where people live, for Millsboro.
“We tried to work with the owner of land outside of Plantation Lakes but ended up working with the Melvin Joseph family,” he noted. “We’re going to continue to evaluate the needs of the community. It would be a couple to three years before it opens. We have to go through the permit process and get the land annexed for sewer and water.”
TidalHealth doesn’t plan to open a free-standing emergency room in Millsboro because permission would be needed from the State, and that’s a more involved process than opening an ambulatory health care complex, Hall said.
There are also doctors’ offices and health care services in the Peninsula Crossing Plaza in Millsboro, and those will remain open.
TidalHealth, with more than 5,000 employees, assets of more than $1.5 billion and 300 physicians and providers, offers care in Sussex County, as well as Worcester, Wicomico, Caroline, Dorchester and Somerset counties in Maryland, and Accomack County in Virginia.