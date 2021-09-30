David Hardy is the CEO of Ørsted’s Offshore Wind operations in North America. He recently appeared at a Maryland League of Conservation Voters (Maryland LCV) event in Baltimore to talk about the $1 billion investment the company has made in the U.S.
The Ocean City, Md.-area Skipjack 2 project, slated to provide 760 megawatts (MW) of energy capable of powering 250,000 homes in the Delaware and Maryland region, is now being considered by that state’s Public Service Commission, amid opposition from some shore-area residents.
Coastal Point spoke with Hardy this week in an exclusive interview.
About 10 years ago, senior executives at Ørsted made a decision to completely pivot out of oil and natural, gas and today the company is at 100 percent renewable energy, he said.
“Ten years ago, it was risky to make that decision,” said Hardy. “We are the most sustainable energy company in the world.”
Offshore wind is one of the ways to produce a lot of green electrons. For every megawatt Ørsted produces, the output is twice as cost-effective as solar, said Hardy. He said Ørsted will put more green electrons on the power grid.
“We can make green electricity, and that will drive the transition even further,” from a carbon-based economy. “We can power plants and new ways of farming,” said Hardy.
“We definitely care about all of the coastal communities, including Ocean City,” Hardy commented. “We are trying to make sure we understand Ocean City’s concerns, and we made a commitment to build our project no closer than 20 miles away from O.C. and from the Delaware border,” far from the beach.
Ørsted plans to create its own maintenance facility in O.C.
“Those jobs are the best jobs, because they will last 30 years — the life of the project,” Hardy stated. The Skipjack 1 project has created about 15 jobs so far, according to Ørsted.
“We are going through the [approval] process with the State of Maryland and, hopefully, it will be a winner,” Hardy noted.
Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles also attended the Maryland League of Conservation Voters annual fundraiser and agreed with Ørsted:
“There are great partnerships developing that are tapping-in to the offshore wind,” said Grumbles. “They all point to success for the environment and the economy. So, Maryland is in. We are part of the wind partnership with Virginia and North Carolina.”
Commenting specifically on the citizen feedback in Ocean City, Grumbles added: “For every issue, it is important to have local input, and on big projects [like Skipjack] the local perspective must be provided. It is important to listen. From a climate-change and economic perspective, this wind power is encouraging and gives us hope.”
“We will be here for the long-term,” Hardy added. “We are an owner and operator of the wind farms, so we will develop, build and operate them,” he noted, referring to wind farms and turbines.
Where will wind energy’s cable be sited?
Hardy hinted that Ørsted is exploring where the cable from the Skipjack offshore wind production will land.
“It will land in Delaware somewhere — we will not land it in Fenwick Island,” assured Hardy, referencing an abandoned proposal to bring the power onshore at Fenwick Island State Park that saw community opposition, despite the promised incentives of park improvements. “We are looking at different options. There could be some opportunity for us to use some of the transition area from the coal plants to the renewables industry,” he said.
NRG’s coal-fired Indian River Power Plant, located on the Indian River Bay near Millsboro, is slated for closure in 2022 or soon thereafter, and that site has been mentioned as a possible landing location for the wind farm’s output.
“We are working with Delaware and DNREC and other stakeholders, and Ørsted is committed to [siting the power cable] in a sustainable way,” Hardy promised.
“The dire predictions, the science-based [climate] forecasts are becoming clearer and clearer, and on an accelerated basis,” said Grumbles. “All the more reason for offshore wind,” he added.