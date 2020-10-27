The Votamos/We Vote Coalition, a group of nonpartisan, nonprofit organizations in Delaware, this week announced the launch of a new texting campaign designed to reach more than 10,000 Latinx voters. The texts will urge Latinx voters to make a plan to vote in the November 2020 election, whether it be in-person or by mail.
“Immigrants’ rights are on the ballot in this and every election,” said Charito Calvachi-Mateyko, co-chair of the Delaware Hispanic Commission. “Whether it is the plight of the Dreamers, immigration reform, health care, education, jobs or housing, the issues considered in Congress, the state legislature, and local councils are critical for all Latinos. Our vote is our voice, and we want to make sure that every eligible Latino Delaware voter is able to be heard.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Delaware legislature has allowed all voters to cast a ballot by mail without needing an excuse. Voters may still cast a ballot in-person on Election Day.
“With many Delawareans casting a ballot by mail for the very first time this year, public education about the process is critical,” said Mike Brickner, executive director of the ACLU of Delaware. “New Americans and English learners may need additional assistance to navigate the voting system, and we are proud to partner with other trusted nonpartisan organizations to ensure everyone can cast a ballot that will count.”
The Votamos/We Vote Coalition, spearheaded by the Delaware Hispanic Commission, includes an array of nonpartisan, nonprofit organizations. In addition to the texting campaign, coalition partners have assisted with voter registration, public education and civic-engagement work throughout Latinx communities in Delaware.