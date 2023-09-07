Virginia teens Sinaiyah and Azara Emami know what it’s like to feel isolated by their family’s experiences as children of a wounded war veteran.
They want to help teens in the same situation to know that they’re not alone. This year, at the annual Warrior Family Beach Week, sponsored by Operation SEAs the Day, the sisters are planning a teen night, which will feature a pool party with pizza, as well as arcade games.
“Our goal was kind of to get the teens to know each other better and create long-lasting friendships,” said Azara, 12.
The two have been coming to Bethany Beach with their parents, Omy and Nima, every year since they were 7 and 10. They first came as a Very Important Family, and since then, the Emami family has returned as mentors to the families attending the week for the first time.
Celebrating its 10th year this year, Warrior Family Beach Week brings more than 30 families to the resort area, where they stay in local homes and have a full slate of activities, such as boating, golf, spa days, a cookout, a welcome parade and a special concert at the Freeman Arts Pavilion.
They also receive gift cards and coupons from local businesses, which they can use during the week, as well as a bag of groceries to stock their refrigerators when they arrive. Families are given the choice of how to spend their week — they can simply enjoy time on the beach or they can take part in any of the activities scheduled for them.
“Because every time a teen comes here, they’re always awkward. Everybody’s awkward,” Azara said.
The two decided that they wanted to help, so they approached OSTD leaders Colleen Kellner and Annette Reeping about holding a get-together just for teens.
“We’re all similar in a way. We have the same stories,” Azara said, adding that they often don’t feel comfortable sharing those stories with other teens who haven’t experienced the trauma that war injuries can inflict on not just the veterans, but on their families as well.
“I feel like a big part of that is being able to connect,” Sinaiyah said, “because we all know that our parents, our families have been through something,” that only those who have experienced it would understand.
“Honestly, it was thrilling to know that they took those ideas, that they were so open to that,” Sinaiyah said of the support they received for last year’s inaugural teen event.
She said she feels fortunate that she and Azara have had each other to share their experiences with, and sympathizes with teens who might not have siblings close in age. When children of veterans like their dad, Nema, become teenagers, she said, “They feel so old, that they have to put a face on for their younger siblings.”
“The parents are the ones that are wounded, but the kids are the ones that take it in,” Sinaiyah said. “Friends at home can say, ‘I’m sorry’ and all that stuff,” she said, to which Azara added “But they can’t say, ‘I’ve been through that, too.’”
“These guys have become like a family to us,” Sinaiyah said of the OSTD organizers and families who they have connected with over the years. “It’s just such a blessing,” she said.
The girls said they hope to see teen activities expand even more during Warrior Beach Week in the coming years. For now, Sinaiyah said, “It’s really just taking those baby steps.”
This year, she said, she wants to focus on “creating a community where we can trust each other.
“I speak from experience,” Sinaiyah said. “Not many people, especially our age, open ourselves up to connecting with others” in a meaningful way. Teens, like them, who don’t live on military bases often miss out on opportunities to bond with others who have had similar experiences, she said.
“You want to be able to say, ‘I feel like my dad’s going back into his funk, and I don’t know what to do,’” Azara said. “It’s really important to have somebody that you can talk to,” she said.
The sisters explained that their family has had a variety of types of therapy — both as a family and individually — to deal with the difficulties of wartime trauma, which can include both physical and psychological wounds.
The girls said those experiences, as well as daily family Bible studies, have helped them face whatever each day brings.
“If you have a great community that you can immerse yourself in, it’s very important,” Azara said. “That’s our plan,” for the teens spending the week with other Warrior Families this week, she said.
This year, with the teen night being listed in the 32-page events guide given to each OSTD family, they are hoping for an even better turnout than they had last year.
At the welcome lunch at the Mason-Dixon VFW Post 7234 in Ocean View on Tuesday, Azara and Sinaiyah had a plan for connecting with other teens.
“We plan to walk to every table and just introduce ourselves” Azara said.
“One thing I want kids our age to know,” Sinaiyah said, “is that just because we’re younger, don’t think we can’t do stuff. Now is the time. If we’re going to make any difference, it’s by starting now.
“I think organizations like this, that take our ideas and honor us that way, it’s beautiful. Because it kind of opens the door for other teens” to make a difference, she said.