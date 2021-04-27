On April 17, members of the Sussex Teenage Republicans (STaRs) met at the Bridgeville Rifle & Pistol Club for a lesson in gun safety and to learn about the 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The first item on the agenda was a lesson by Jeff Hague, president of the Delaware State Sportsmen’s Association, about the 2nd Amendment and the current Delaware (SB 3 and SB 6) and federal (HR 125) legislation regarding gun ownership.
After receiving basic firearms safety instruction from Erin Chronister of the Well-Armed Woman, Southern DE Chapter, STaRs members went to the range and received hands-on training with various pistols and rifles.
Finally, each STaR had an opportunity to experience the International Defensive Pistol Associate course with multiple targets, positions and live ammunition.
“The STaRs are looking forward to other opportunities to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights,” representatives said.
Membership in the Sussex Teenage Republicans (STaRs) is open to teens between the ages of12 and 19. For more information, visit SussexTeenageRepublicans.com.