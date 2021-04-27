Members of the Sussex Teenage Republicans learned about gun safety and the 2nd Amendment on April 17. Pictured, from left, are members Christian Hill, Gus Fadden, Ben Parsons, Finn Bellistiri, Mason Schaefer, Kelsey Petters, Kim Petters, Olivia Boyle, Dominic Petters, Michael Vander Schel, Sam Chick and Ken Chronister.