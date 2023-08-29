The Republicans for Sussex had their annual Big Tent Event fundraiser at American Legion Post 28 near Millsboro on Sunday, Aug. 27. Republican volunteers from Sussex County got together to enjoy local fried chicken, baked beans, macaroni salad and homemade Vanderwende’s ice cream. There were also silent-auction items, such as a blue-crab feast and a T-37 airplane ride, to help raise money for local Republican candidates for the 2024 elections.
In attendance was local Millsboro man, Bill Taylor, who announced his candidacy to run for U.S. Senate, for the seat currently held by Tom Carper (D-Del.). Taylor is a native Delawarean and owner of TMT Chassis, a metal fabrication company. He announced that he was jumping into politics to combat some of what he was seeing going on in his home state, “such as the outsourcing of American industries and goods that became apparent during the supply chain shortages experienced the last few years, which affected his ability to operate his business.”
Taylor is also one of two plaintiffs on a lawsuit filed against the State of Delaware and Attorney General, Kathy Jennings, “for the assault weapons ban for having no previsions to allow for classic or antique firearms.” Taylor also has a federal license as a collector of curios and relics, which allows him to collect classic firearms.
“They interfered with my business and my hobbies, and let me tell you, you just don’t do that, not in this country.”
To learn more about Taylor’s campaign for Senate, visit his website at TaylorMadeforSenate.com or email Bill@TaylorMadeforSenate.com.