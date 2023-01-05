Sussex County Council President Michael Vincent was again named president of the five-member panel and Councilman John Rieley was selected as vice president, as the council was reorganized following a swearing-in ceremony prior to the Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting.
County Attorney J. Everett Moore will continue to provide legal counsel.
At the suggestion of Finance Director Gina Jennings, the County will add to its roster the legal counsel of the firm Barnes & Thornburg, based in Wilmington, because it is the firm the County (and all Sussex County municipalities), refer to for instruction concerning acceptable uses of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
The other council members are Doug Hudson, Cynthia Green and Mark Schaeffer.
Retiring employee honored
Vanessa Pettyjohn — who, in December, retired from the Sussex County’s Finance Department Billing Division after 46 years — was presented with a plaque from the Sussex County Council. She worked for the County from November 1975 until December 2022. Council members expressed appreciation for her years of service and posed for a photograph with her.
“No matter your position, your department, I want our employees to remember to be kind, courteous, to help people the best they can, because we are the face of Sussex County government, and let us all represent it well,” Pettyjohn said.
The Millsboro resident began her career as a clerk in the Assessment Division and was named Employee of the Year in 2014, at which time County Administrator Todd Lawson praised her for her professionalism, personality, enthusiasm and commitment.
Rules of procedure approved
The council reviewed and approved its 2023 Rules of Procedure.
Rule 12, Conduct During Meetings, was expanded to include Rule 12.4, which provides guidance for members’ conduct toward each other, County Administrator Todd Lawson explained.
“This language comes from the Rules of the Delaware State Senate Rule 17 and involves … the Standards of Conduct by persons attending County Council meetings and was updated at Rule 17.6 to reflect current state law. … The General Assembly recently passed legislation requiring public comment during all public meetings,” he said.
Rule 20 involves the Code of Conduct “by which council members are subject to in Delaware Code,” he added, explaining Rule 20 is new to the Council’s Rules of Procedure and was inserted to specify the County’s Code of Conduct, and the requirement that a council member may not participate in a matter when a personal or private interest exists.
Council approves appeals amendment
The Sussex County Council approved an ordinance to amend the code relating to how much time the council has to render a decision on an appeal after a decision is made by the Planning & Zoning Commission.
The time limit was increased from 60 to 120 days after the council receives the transcript from the Planning & Zoning Commission.