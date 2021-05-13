Route 54 officially has a new traffic pattern. An all-way stop was activated on May 11 where Hudson Road intersects Lighthouse Road (Route 54). The change was made to improve safety and to reduce the likelihood of crashes there.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) installed the stop signs and other warning beacons earlier this winter, and uncovered them this week. Previously, only vehicles on Hudson Road stopped, yielding entirely to traffic on Route 54. Now, all motorists will take turns coming to a complete stop.
The Hudson Crossroads is an important four-way intersection for both local vehicles and regional beach-bound traffic. It’s located about midway between Main Street in Selbyville and the Bayside housing community.
Stop signs will help manage heavy traffic now, as multiple new housing developments are planned in the immediate area. However, DelDOT staff are considering a roundabout for the future, to keep traffic flowing safely.