Dr. David Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, this week provided an update to the Sussex County Council about hospital activities, making council members laugh when he recalled valuable advice given to him by his wife as he planned his trip from California, where he was living, to Delaware, where he would be interviewed for the top position at Beebe.
“She said, ‘Remember: It’s pronounced Lew-is, not Lose.’ That’s probably why I got the job,” Tam told the council at their Tuesday, May 11, meeting. Tam ended up taking up his new post early, stepping up to lead Beebe as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the area.
The coronavirus pandemic offered lessons for healthcare specialists, including how to reach residents of certain communities, such as ethnic neighborhoods, to be sure people got tested, he said.
“We championed our innovation during the pandemic, our clinical care and how to make sure the right kind of care is available for patients,” Tam said.
The hospital hosted testing opportunities, including a walk-up event in a Hispanic neighborhood in Georgetown, but no one came, he recalled.
“I had an a-ha moment where we had not done a good enough job of providing culturally sensitive information to the people we were targeting. We weren’t talking about it on the right radio station. We were doing it at the wrong time. I thought, ‘Wait. Everybody is at church now. The Hispanic community is very focused on that,’” he said, showing council members a photo of himself with a co-worker who is fluent in Spanish.
“My Spanish, from California, is very bad. It’s all swearwords,” Tam joked.
Testing was subsequently announced on the radio, and the next event was successful, he said.
Partnering with the business community is important, Tam said.
“Economic development is so critical, and healthcare is a large part of that” — not just because hospitals are large employers, but because those who move to Sussex County want to be sure they can find a doctor here and not have to travel to Philadelphia or Baltimore, he said.
Beebe is also helping to vaccinate the community, including by using the Sussex County Bookmobile. In March, the county council approved a memorandum-of-understanding among the Sussex County Libraries, state Department of Public Health and Beebe Healthcare to use the Bookmobile as a mobile vaccination clinic, taking vaccination opportunities directly into neighborhoods where people might not otherwise have access to a vaccine.
The program began in early April and will continue through the end of December in towns including Ocean View, Frankford, Dagsboro, Selbyville, Ellendale and Lincoln.
Use of the Bookmobile is important, Tam said, “because it is not just about the fact we needed a mobile platform.
“We needed something available and also familiar to people, so people who were uncomfortable, people who had vaccine hesitancy, would have something they knew. We use the Bookmobile now in a lot of different places … where people have challenges with access. I think it’s been a huge success, and I want to thank the County for partnering with us to make that happen,” Tam said.
Additionally, he said, Beebe Healthcare is “doing everything we can to focus on the community and blanket the community” with newly hired doctors and planned care facilities.
“I am focused on bringing physicians in. Since March, I have brought on 55 new doctors coming to Beebe Healthcare, including 15 primary-care and seven women’s health doctors. … These doctors are now being deployed across the county — to serve people in Millville, to serve people in Georgetown.”
“Beebe Healthcare is really about one place and one place only, which is Sussex County. We support the county because the county supports us. Everything that we do to invest in the economy is all about Sussex County,” he said.
Council President Michael Vincent told Tam that it is obvious he is excited about his job “and that’s a great thing.”
“I am. Thank you, Mr. President,” Tam replied.
“Beebe is doing a great job, and the residents appreciate that,” Vincent said.
Before joining Beebe, Tam was chief operating officer of Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif.
A military veteran, he retired as a captain after 24 years in the U.S. Navy. He received his medical doctorate from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, completed his pediatrics residency at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Oakland, Calif., and a pediatric neurology fellowship at the Medical College of Virginia.