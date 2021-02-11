Through an agreement approved by the Sussex County Council, Sussex has joined Kent and New Castle counties as participants in an agreement with Delaware Sustainable Energy Utility Inc., responsible for the Delaware Voluntary Clean Energy Financing Program.
The program aids economic development, job creation and investment in businesses and will “encourage buildings to be built more energy efficiently and encourage more renewable energy in Sussex County,” Tony DePrima, executive director of Delaware Sustainable Energy, told Coastal Point.
The county council approved the agreement at the Tuesday, Feb. 2, meeting.
“If you care about efficient energy and climate change, there is a benefit for you, and if you care about job creation in local businesses,” DePrima said.
The County’s role will be twofold.
“They are agreeing to allow, under state law, a commercial loan to be transformed into an assessment on a property. It’s a transformative process that allows a borrower to borrow money and have it put on his property as an investment. It is not a tax abatement. There are no tax dollars in it,” he explained.
The County will be compensated when the borrower pays back the lender, which will be a private company.
“They are not paying them back by sending them a check. They will get, on their tax bill, an assessment and pay an assessment on the tax bill that is voluntary. The County collects the money. The County sends the money to me and I send it to the lender, so the County is acting like a loan-serving company,” he said.
There is no cost to the County, and no County tax dollars are involved.
“We have worked hard for a number of years to develop the PACE program for Delaware. It is very rewarding to now be able to say this is a statewide endeavor,” DePrima said.
“The result is a program that will allow each county to participate without adding a substantial administrative burden and makes it easy for interested business owners to finance energy efficiency and renewable energy projects,” he said.