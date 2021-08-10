Sussex County keeps cashing in on the awards and accolades when it comes to the management of the public’s finances.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada, based in Chicago, in late July awarded the County its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the County’s 2020 comprehensive annual financial report. The award is among the highest forms of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting.
This is the 19th year in a row Sussex County has earned the GFAO’s top honor.
The award is an acknowledgment of Sussex County’s comprehensive annual financial report, which was judged by an impartial panel to meet the association’s sandards. The document includes the County’s annual audit, showing assets, liabilities, equity, revenues and expenses. It also contains information about county demographics and the local economy.
That information helps those reviewing the report — such as investors — to better gauge the County’s financial condition.
“Managing the public’s money is a sacred trust, and we are honored to be recognized as good stewards when it comes to the accounting of the taxpayers’ dollars,” County Finance Director Gina A. Jennings said. “I am proud of our staff for once again winning this distinction, but even more proud that Sussex County continues to be held up as a shining example good government and sound fiscal management.”