Sussex County continues to reap the rewards of sound financial management, pulling down its 18th award for outstanding auditing and budgeting practices recently, just weeks after winning its second AAA bond rating ever.
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States & Canada, based in Chicago, in September awarded the County its Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 2019 comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). The award is among the highest forms of recognition for governmental accounting and financial reporting.
The CAFR was judged by an impartial panel to meet the association’s high standards.
The award is an acknowledgment of Sussex County’s comprehensive annual financial report, or CAFR. The document includes the County’s annual audit, showing assets, liabilities, equity, revenues and expenses. It also contains information about county demographics and the local economy. That information helps those reviewing the report — such as investors — to better gauge the County’s financial condition.
“We have set a very high bar for ourselves, and we strive each day to abide by the highest accounting standards when it comes to managing the public’s money,” County Finance Director Gina A. Jennings said. “After 18 years, it might sound like a broken record, but it’s a tune we certainly enjoy hearing year after year. I am proud of our staff for winning this honor, and I am proud of Sussex County winning the continued trust of the people we serve.”