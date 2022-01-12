Sussex County is borrowing from the familiar, with a dash of something new, in selecting its leadership and legal team for 2022.
The county council, at its Tuesday, Jan. 11, meeting, selected Councilman Michael H. Vincent of Seaford as president of the body for the 12th year in a row. The council also selected Councilman Douglas B. Hudson of Dagsboro as vice president. The post was held by Councilman John L. Rieley of Millsboro in 2021.
It is customary for council at the first meeting of each year to elect officers and appoint legal staff. Tuesday’s meeting was the first of the year, after the originally scheduled meeting of Jan. 4, was canceled due to the season’s first winter storm. As council president, Vincent will continue to preside over all council meetings in 2022, with Hudson substituting as the presiding officer anytime Vincent is unable to attend.
The council also approved the reappointment of County Attorney J. Everett Moore Jr. Moore serves at the pleasure of the county council as the elected body’s chief counsel.
Staff from the Moore & Rutt and Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze law firms will represent the Board of Adjustment and Planning & Zoning Commission, respectively, as assistant county attorneys.