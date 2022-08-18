In Sussex County, there has always been a high percentage of home ownership, with not a large number of residents renting and not enough rentals available even if they wanted to.
“With each generation, there’s a different demand, different personalities, different needs. We know our local workforce can’t afford $600,000 homes. And if we are only offering large single-family homes, we are not helping,” said Brandy Naumann, director of Community Development & Housing for Sussex County, during a recent conversation with the Coastal Point.
“Developers are starting to realize there is a demand for more than single-family homes. All of these projects have long waiting lists. Right now, the Sussex County Council is working to make land use more accommodating for affordable rentals, and that will be advantageous,” Naumann said.
A lack of affordable rentals has long been a problem — one that Sussex residents brought to the attention of the county council, anecdotally, Councilman John Rieley said, as council members repeatedly heard constituents say it was next to impossible to find a place to rent.
Concerned, council members hired a consultant, who reviewed all the available housing in Sussex and its price range. The consultant created a report with recommendations and a marketing evaluation. For more information, visit www.sussexcountyde.gov/home.
The council decided to work on three of those recommendations: to preserve existing affordable housing, to modify the zoning code and to create a housing trust fund.
All three were tackled in the past year, Naumann said.
To preserve existing affordable housing, the council increased contributions to the Home Repair Program.
“They give us money for emergency home repairs for low- to moderate-income housing that they leverage with HUD dollars. That has been the first effort — preserving — to make sure people can stay in their own homes. The most affordable house is the one you already have,” Naumann said.
The council looked at the zoning code and Trust Fund. The Trust Fund was approved in last year’s budget but put on hold as officials waited to see how much the County would receive in American Rescue Plan Act money and determined how to allocate it.
“The County wanted to be sure it would be spent appropriately and make sure it was in compliance,” Naumann said. The County received an additional $6.5 million, an amount she called “quite the boost.”
“The way the Trust Fund works is, there are two arms — one for developers who are producing affordable housing and for anyone from organizations, like Sussex Habitat for Humanity, anybody trying to bridge their financing gap with other sources of funding. We hope the Trust Fund closes that gap,” she said.
Organizations have to apply for the funding.
Naumann said 15 developers submitted applications, including Habitat for Humanity, and a couple private developers that are involved in tax-credit projects were awarded funding. A second round of funding should become available in the spring of 2023.
The Trust Fund is in place to “help projects take off or close the gap for projects that are under way, and has nothing to do with land use,” Naumann explained.
As they modified the zoning code, council members acknowledged that the County has a rental program in its code but that it has not been widely taken advantage of by developers. The only project thus far was the three-story 108-unit Coastal Tide Apartments in Lewes.
Worrying about the need for more affordable rentals, Councilman John Rieley told the Coastal Point, “The market right now, especially in eastern Sussex, is producing half-million-dollar homes. If you retired from Silver Spring [Md.] where houses are selling for $1.2 million, you can buy a $600,000 home. We are having a lot of that, and builders are catering to that because it’s very profitable. But we still have a need for those people who man pizza shops and stores and who are there at the hospital when you need help.”
“The significant demand for housing in coastal areas has continued to push our work force west, and that is creating an additional burden on our east-west corridors, Routes 9 and 24,” Naumann said.
That’s why council members have been talking about offering developers more density per development if they set aside a percentage of units that are affordable to the average Sussex County resident, whose annual household income is about $65,000. It’s an incentive Rieley supports.
“Even so, a lot of caveats have to be met to get that approved,” Naumann said.
“The development has to be in the appropriate areas so it is following the recommendations of the Comprehensive Plan. In coastal areas and in town center areas is where this would be in effect. But it has to be considered — are there buffers? There are open-space requirements. We are asking for more from developers to give them this proposed 12 units per acre,” she said.
Naumann said the matter is expected to be on the County Council agenda next month.
“We don’t know what the final version will look like. It is very much up in the air. The idea is to incentivize developers to provide affordable housing. We know there are appropriate locations, and we want to be sure they have public water and sewer. Certain things have to be in place. This is the first step. Then we can revisit and see if that was enough.
“We have had a lot of developers that were very responsive. They were invited to comment on Council’s proposed workforce housing ordinance, and it was well-received. It looks promising,” she added.
The council started discussing affordable housing — referred to as “workforce housing” in the industry — a couple years ago, during work to update the County’s Comprehensive Plan. During the process, significant public comment was heard about the need for affordable housing “and how we handle that in Sussex County,” Naumann said.
“We got a great response from Planning & Zoning, as well as Council, to finally do something about it. We used information from the Comprehensive Planning process to seek approval from Council to put out an RSP [request for proposal] to look at the climate in Sussex County,” Naumann said, clarifying that the Delaware Housing Authority and Housing Alliance Delaware conduct data collection, but both are statewide agencies and Sussex officials wanted to concentrate on the county.
“Sussex County is unique economically. We wanted somebody to look at the market here and where do we need affordable housing, how much will it cost to create affordable housing and why aren’t developers taking advantage of programs we have? What can we change in the code to increase the opportunities?” Naumann said.
“Council has done a great job of moving this forward. They seem very intent on getting something done this year. I see them acting as quickly as they can,” she said.